Well-Traveled Reliever Gets Outrighted to Triple-A Roster By Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners announced a minor roster move on Monday, as relief pitcher Casey Lawrence cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.
He had recently been designated for assignment.
Lawrence, 37, has been up-and-down with the Mariners all season, and he even made an appearance for the Toronto Blue Jays as well. He's been designated for assignment multiple times by Seattle, but keeps finding his way back to the organization and on the roster. He's gone 1-2 with a 4.08 ERA this season and he threw five solid innings against the Chicago White Sox in a 1-0 loss during his last appearance.
Thus far, he's struck out seven batters in 17.2 total innings.
He did not appear in a game during his most recent run on the big-league roster.
In Tacoma, he's 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA. He's struck out 13 batters in 14.2 innings.
The Mariners enter play on Monday at 33-31 and in second place in the American League West. They've lost five of their last six games but were able to snap a five-game losing skid on Sunday when they beat the Angels 3-2.
George Kirby struck out 14 batters over seven brilliant innings and Seattle got RBIs from Randy Arozarena, Jorge Polanco and Donovan Solano.
The M's will be back in action on Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT as they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Arizona is 31-34 and in fourth place in the National League West.
Emerson Hancock will pitch against Merrill Kelly.
