Well-Traveled Veteran Signs Minor League Deal with Milwaukee Brewers
Nine-year veteran Manuel Margot has signed a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers and received an invitation to spring training, according to insider Francys Romero.
He put the report on social media:
Margot has played for three different franchises: The Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins. Lifetime, he's a .254 hitter who is coming off a year in which he hit .238 for Minnesota. He finished sixth in the Rookie of the Year voting in the National League back in 2017.
If he's able to make the Brewers, he will provide a solid clubhouse presence, good speed, and another option defensively for manager Pat Murphy.
The Brewers figure to have a solid defensive outfield with Christian Yelich, Gold Glover Sal Frelick and young star Jackson Chourio, but Margot certainly can get in the mix. Garrett Mitchell and Blake Perkins are other notable options on the 40-man roster.
The Brewers are coming off a season in which they won the National League Central before getting eliminated in the wild card round of the playoffs by the New York Mets. It was the second straight year that the Brewers have failed to advance past that round.
Milwaukee figures to be good again this year, but they have significant questions to answer in the wake of superstar Willy Adames leaving in free agency. They need to settle his replacement at shortstop and find additional depth in the rotation after Frankie Montas left for the Mets in free agency this winter.
