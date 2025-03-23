Well-Traveled World Series Champion Rejoins Atlanta Braves on a Minor League Contract
A familiar face will be back in the Atlanta Braves clubhouse on Sunday.
Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Braves signed Chavez to a minor league deal, two days after the Texas Rangers released the 41-year-old reliever.
Chavez is making his fourth stint with the organization – one of nine he has pitched for over 17 MLB seasons.
And he’s a success story, from 42nd round draft pick out of a Southern California community college in 2002 to nearly 20 seasons in the majors.
He has a career record of 51-65 with a 4.24 ERA in 653 games (85 starts). Generally a set-up man, he has nine saves and 1,134 innings thrown on his stat sheet.
Chavez also pitched with the Braves in 2010 and 2021 before stints with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels in 2022. He returned to the Braves in that latter season and also pitched out of the Atlanta bullpen the past two seasons.
In that span, he had a 6-5 record over 128 games (two starts) with a 2.62 ERA. He made 46 appearances last season and was 2-2 with a 3.13 ERA.
In his long career, Chavez also has made 11 postseason appearances (one start), going 2-2 with a 1.42 ERA. He won the World Series with the Braves in 2021.
Every MLB team needs a reliable bullpen. The Braves are going to find out if Chavez, who has pitched in parts of three decades, still has got a spark in that right arm. With Texas this spring, he made seven relief appearances and gave up seven runs over 6.2 innings for a 9.45 ERA.
Related MiLB Stories
WELL DONE: Former teacher, Uber driver has a new job title: Catcher for the New York Yankees. CLICK HERE:
PROMOTION: Richard Fritts has gone from prospect ranks to the Boston Red Sox starting rotation. CLICK HERE:
UP NORTH: The son of a Hall of Famer is in the mix to make the Opening Day roster of the Toronto Blue Jays. CLICK HERE: