White Sox Locked in on 3 Options for No. 1 Pick in 2026 MLB Draft

The Chicago White Sox are on the clock with the first overall pick in the upcoming 2026 MLB draft. And just a couple of days before the draft begins on July 11, one of the organization's executives shared some details on who the team is targeting with the top selection.

White Sox vice president of amateur scouting Mike Shirley recently told ESPN's Jesse Rogers that the franchise has narrowed down its list of potential No. 1 picks to three players: UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky, high school shortstop Grady Emerson, and Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey. Shirley said that conversations surrounding these three prospects are "real" and "happening up to the minute."

The Chicago executive added that White Sox general manager Chris Getz isn't "looking for a savior," but rather trying to "continue to add to the totality of this team." As things stand, though, it appears the organization still has a decision to make with under 48 hours to go until the draft officially begins.

Roch Cholowsky, Grady Emerson, or Vahn Lackey: Who will be the White Sox's 2026 No. 1 pick?

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) fields a ground ball against the Murray State Racers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a case to be made for each of the White Sox's three most likely candidates to be the top pick in the draft. Cholowsky was the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year the past two seasons and was a finalist for the 2026 Golden Spikes Award, which goes to the best amateur player in the United States. Emerson was named the latest Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year as the top high school player in the country. And Lackey is considered the top catching prospect in this year's draft after hitting .397 with 20 home runs for Georgia Tech in 2026.

As a high schooler, Emerson is obviously the youngest of the three players. He'll turn 19 next February, while Cholowsky and Lackey will both celebrate their 22nd birthdays during the 2027 minor league season. But that's just one of the many factors the White Sox will have to consider as they finalize their decision.

Chicago's choice will also have a direct impact on the future of the Tampa Bay Rays and the Minnesota Twins, who have the second and third picks, respectively. While the exact order in which they'll be selected remains unclear, Cholowsky, Emerson, and Lackey are widely expected to be among the first prospects to hear their names called during the 2026 MLB draft.