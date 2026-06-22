Who Is Roch Cholowsky? Meet the Potential No. 1 Pick in the 2026 MLB Draft

The 2026 MLB draft is just a couple of weeks away, set to begin on July 11 in Philadelphia. The Chicago White Sox are officially on the clock with the first overall pick, and there's plenty of intrigue surrounding who the team plans on drafting.

As of now, UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky seems like one of the leading candidates to be selected with the No. 1 pick. The 21-year-old enjoyed an incredibly productive college career with the UCLA Bruins and has set himself up to be among the first names called in this year's draft. But, as fans have seen countless times over the years in just about every professional sport, anything can happen on draft day.

With the 2026 MLB draft quickly approaching, here's what fans need to know about Cholowsky.

What has Roch Cholowsky accomplished in his collegiate career?

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) completes a double play against the Murray State Racers during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Overall, Cholowsky posted solid numbers in his final year with the UCLA Bruins. The young infielder produced a .320 batting average, a .452 on-base percentage, and a 1.088 OPS with 21 home runs and 60 RBIs in 60 games this season. Those stats are actually slightly down from his 2025 campaign, though, when he hit .353 with 23 homers and 74 RBIs. He also had a .480 on-base percentage and a 1.190 OPS in 66 games for the Bruins last year.

Cholowsky was named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year each of the last two seasons, becoming just the third player in Big Ten history to earn the honor in back-to-back years. He's also a finalist for the 2026 Golden Spikes Award, which is given to the top amateur baseball player in the country each year.

On the other side of the ball, Cholowsky was the Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2025 as a sophomore. The young infielder played some third base during his first year with UCLA in 2024 but has been locked in as the Bruins' shortstop over the past two seasons.

If the White Sox pass on taking Cholowsky at No. 1 next month, the Tampa Bay Rays have the second overall pick, followed by the Minnesota Twins, the San Francisco Giants, and the Pittsburgh Pirates. It would be a major shock if the UCLA star fell outside of the top five in this year's draft. But, either way, baseball fans will find out where the future top prospect will begin his professional career very soon.