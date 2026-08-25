White Sox Plan to Test Top Prospect Caleb Bonemer at New Position

So far in his professional career, Chicago White Sox prospect Caleb Bonemer has made his defensive home on the left side of the infield. But now, the 20-year-old is set to try his hand at a different position during the final weeks of the minor league season.

Bonemer, Chicago's No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is expected to play center field at some point this week for the Double-A Birmingham Barons, according to MLB.com's Scott Merkin. The 2024 second-round draft pick will also reportedly get some reps in the outfield during the upcoming Arizona Fall League. But according to White Sox assistant general manager Josh Barfield, this doesn't mean the power-hitting prospect is making a full-time transition to the outfield.

"We talked to him about playing some outfield," Barfield said, as reported by Merkin. "We brought it up to him last week and he was super open about it. By no means is he no longer an infielder. We see this as adding another tool in his bag and he's super athletic. He's capable of doing it."

Caleb Bonemer presented with a new challenge at the end of 2026

Okemos' Caleb Bonemer throws the ball during the seventh inning against Mason on Friday, April 5, 2024, at Mason High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall, 2026 has been a breakout offensive campaign for Bonemer, especially in the power department. The 20-year-old has a .249 batting average, a .381 on-base percentage, and a .937 OPS with 33 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases in 114 minor league games this season. After hitting 12 total homers in 2025, the righty-swinging slugger launched 18 long balls in 61 High-A games this year and has gone deep 15 times in the first 53 Double-A games of his career.

Through his first two seasons in the minors, Bonemer has played 102 games at shortstop and 96 at third base. But the White Sox selected UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft last month. So, this upcoming outfield experiment with Bonemer suggests Chicago is starting to think ahead about where the team's No. 2 prospect could play defensively down the road.

The Double-A Birmingham Barons wrap up their 2026 regular season on Sept. 13. Before then, many White Sox fans will be waiting to see how Bonemer performs in his eventual center field debut.