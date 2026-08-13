Control Issues Plague MLB Debut of White Sox Pitching Prospect Tanner McDougal

Chicago White Sox right-hander Tanner McDougal pitched in the big leagues for the first time on Thursday. But the 23-year-old struggled with his command in his highly anticipated MLB debut.

McDougal, Chicago's No. 7 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, only recorded one out against the Cincinnati Reds in his first relief appearance for the White Sox. The 6-foot-5 righty was brought in to start the sixth inning for Chicago. He began his debut by showcasing his 100 mph fastball and getting Elly De La Cruz to weakly ground out to shortstop.

After that, though, McDougal walked Sal Stewart, JJ Bleday, and Tyler Stephenson before plunking Eugenio Suárez, bringing in a run for the Reds. The White Sox prospect was then replaced by veteran right-hander Trevor Richards, who retired the next two Cincinnati hitters and left the bases loaded. Chicago lost 9-8 to the Reds on Thursday.

What's next for Tanner McDougal after MLB debut?

Feb 17, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Tanner McDougal poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the end, McDougal finished his MLB debut with one-third of an inning pitched and one run allowed on no hits, three walks, and an HBP. The young righty also threw 25 total pitches but only eight strikes. That's likely not how the 2021 fifth-round draft pick thought his first big league outing would go.

Last year, McDougal had 49 walks in 113 1/3 minor league innings, plus 136 strikeouts and a 3.26 ERA in 28 starts across two minor league levels. In 2026, the 23-year-old has issued 21 walks in 36 2/3 innings in the minors. So, it seems like the command issues displayed in his MLB debut are something the highly touted hurler will have to continue working on.

McDougal was called up to the majors last weekend alongside one of Chicago's other top pitching prospects, left-hander Hagen Smith, who has thrown three scoreless innings of relief so far in the big leagues. The White Sox don't have a starting pitcher named for Friday yet. If Chicago decides to promote someone to start its next game, McDougal could be sent back down to the minors. But for now, the hard-throwing righty will turn his attention toward improving his control in his next outing, regardless of whether he's pitching in the majors or minors.