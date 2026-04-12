White Sox Plan to Unleash Electric Pitching Prospect in MLB Debut

The Chicago White Sox are adding one of the organization's top prospects to the major league roster early next week.

Left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz, Chicago's No. 2 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 46 overall prospect for 2026, is set to be called up for his big league debut, the White Sox announced on Sunday. The 6-foot-10 southpaw is expected to make his first MLB start on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Schultz was the White Sox's first-round draft pick in 2022. The 22-year-old began the 2026 season by posting a 1.29 ERA in three Triple-A games with 19 strikeouts and just two walks in 14 innings pitched. That clearly gave Chicago enough confidence to pull the trigger on promoting its exciting young arm to the majors.

Noah Schultz might not be the only White Sox prospect on his way to Chicago

Feb 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Noah Schultz (76) throws the first pitches of his major league career during the fifth inning of a spring training game against the San Diego Padres at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

While many White Sox fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to Schultz's highly anticipated MLB debut on Tuesday, another top prospect reportedly could be joining the big lefty in Chicago. Sam Antonacci, the White Sox's No. 9 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is expected to get called up to the majors as well, according to Elijah Evans of Just Baseball Media.

Evans reports that Antonacci, who's primarily been an infielder in his minor league career, could be used in the outfield for the White Sox. The 2024 fifth-round pick has played just nine games in left field, and all nine of those appearances have been with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights this year. The 23-year-old is 13-for-41 at the plate so far in 2026 with two home runs, six RBIs, and four stolen bases.

Antonacci made some noise earlier this spring while playing for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic. The lefty-swinging prospect most notably hit a 403-foot homer off Team USA and New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean, while also showcasing his defensive skills in the infield during the WBC.

If Antonacci's promotion is confirmed, White Sox fans will have another exciting MLB debut to look forward to in just a few days. But, for now, Schultz is confirmed to be making his first big league start on Tuesday.