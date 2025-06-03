Will Chicago White Sox's Top Prospect Find a New Position Is Ticket to Big Leagues?
The Chicago White Sox entered the 2025 season with two top-flight prospects at the catcher position assigned to Triple-A Charlotte.
One of them, Edgar Quero, already is on the White Sox roster and contributing at the position.
The other, Kyle Teel, is more than holding his own against Triple-A pitching with a slash line of .289/.394/.491 with an OPS of .885.
Now, with Quero and Korey Lee adequately holding down the catcher spot in Chicago, MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reported Monday that Teel – ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 28 overall prospect and No. 2 in the Chicago system -- is trying his hand at a new position. He posted this to the social media site X:
“Catcher Kyle Teel, who was named Minor League position player of May for White Sox, said he also has been working at first base taking ground balls pregame the last couple of days.”
Since optioning Tim Elko and struggling Andrew Vaughn to Charlotte on May 23, the White Sox have been without an everyday first baseman for the first time since Vaughn took over at the position in 2023. Vaughn is starting to regain his hitting stroke in Charlotte – he’s hitting .276 – and Elko has 11 homers and a .310 average.
One of them could return to Chicago to claim the position. Or maybe Teel’s ticket to the big leagues could be at first base.
Or maybe it won’t. Perhaps he and Quero are destined to share the catcher spot down the road. Either way, Teel gaining experience at a second position will only benefit the White Sox – and the player himself – in the long run.
