Yankees' Carlos Lagrange Continues to State His Case for Quick MLB Call-Up

New York Yankees pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange has been the talk of the town this spring. And now, the young flamethrower turned in another impressive performance on the mound to further set the stage for a strong campaign in 2026.

Lagrange, New York's No. 2 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 79 overall prospect for 2026, threw four shutout innings in the Yankees' 8-1 spring training victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. The 22-year-old gave up no hits or runs, walked one, and struck out three. The 6-foot-7 righty also showcased his trademark velocity with five fastballs thrown at least 102 mph and consistent triple-digit heaters throughout the outing.

In fact, Lagrange was so efficient in his four innings of work that he had to go out to the bullpen after the game to throw more. The Yankees have made it clear they intend to develop the flamethrower as a starter, so he had to get more work in after needing just 42 pitches to mow down the Blue Jays.

Following his latest performance, Lagrange now has a 0.93 ERA in 9 2/3 innings this spring. Even though this is just a small sample size from spring training games, the top prospect has clearly set the bar high heading into the 2026 season.

Carlos Lagrange appears to be on fast track to Bronx

Despite all the hype surrounding Lagrange this spring, fans need to keep in mind he's still young—he'll turn 23 in May—and has yet to pitch above Double-A. That's obviously expected to change very soon, though, possibly even at the end of this month if the Yankees decide to have the young righty open the year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre alongside the team's other top pitching prospect, Elmer Rodriguez.

Even though the Yankees plan to stretch him out as a starting pitcher, Lagrange's high-octane velocity makes it easy to envision him as a dangerous bullpen arm. He's even drawn comparisons to another hard-throwing Yankee in former All-Star reliever Dellin Betances. And the top prospect recently said he's willing to do "whatever [the Yankees] need" to get to the big leagues, according to the YES Network's Jack Curry.

Whether it's as a starter or reliever, as long as Lagrange stays healthy and has a strong start to the regular season, it seems like he could be throwing his triple-digit heater in the Bronx at some point later this year.