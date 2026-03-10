Yankees Confirm Two Highly Touted Prospects Will Start 2026 in Triple-A

Many teams are starting to make roster decisions ahead of Opening Day. And for the New York Yankees, that means telling a few top prospects that they'll begin the 2026 season in the minors.

Right-handed pitcher Elmer Rodriguez and lefty outfielder Spencer Jones have both been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, New York announced on Monday. Rodriguez and Jones are the Yankees' No. 3 and No. 6 prospects for 2026, respectively.

These moves probably won't come as a big surprise to most Yankees fans, but both prospects did have their moments in spring training. Rodriguez had a couple of impressive outings, including three shutout innings against the Baltimore Orioles, before heading off to pitch for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. Jones launched a few home runs this spring, showcasing his slugging potential.

While the two prospects will open the 2026 campaign in the minors, they could both be candidates to make their major league debuts later this year.

Could Elmer Rodriguez, Spencer Jones contribute for Yankees in 2026?

Mar 4, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Even though Jones and Rodriguez could be on the verge of getting called up to the majors, they both just made their Triple-A debuts last season. In fact, Rodriguez only pitched in one game at Triple-A. The 22-year-old made his Double-A debut last year, too, and pitched in just 11 games at that level.

Jones, on the other hand, played in 67 Triple-A games last year and hit .274 with 19 homers. He had 35 home runs and 29 stolen bases in 116 minor league games in 2025, which is part of the reason why Yankees fans are anxious to see him in the Bronx.

But a bigger obstacle that's out of both players' control is the lack of an available spot in the major league outfield or starting rotation. With Trent Grisham accepting the Yankees' qualifying offer and Cody Bellinger re-signing this offseason, any potential space in New York's starting outfield not occupied by three-time MVP Aaron Judge is now filled up for this year. And even though Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón are injured to start the season, both pitchers are expected to be back in the rotation at some point in 2026.

For now, Rodriguez and Jones have the opportunity to continue their development at Triple-A. But if an injury happens at any point this year, these two Yankees prospects could be on the short list of options to get called up to the bigs.