Yankees' Elmer Rodriguez Lowers Already-Absurd ERA in Latest Triple-A Start

One of the New York Yankees' top pitching prospects, right-hander Elmer Rodriguez, is continuing to impress early in the 2026 minor league season.

Rodriguez, New York's No. 3 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 74 overall prospect for 2026, picked up the win on the mound for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Wednesday. The 22-year-old tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings, only giving up two hits and two walks while striking out six in the RailRiders' 4-1 victory over the Syracuse Mets, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets.

With this outing, Rodriguez dropped his ERA from 1.80 to 1.15 through his first three Triple-A starts of the year. The young righty has surrendered just two earned runs so far in 2026, while striking out 13 hitters in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

The highly touted prospect made just one start in Triple-A last year, so this season represents his first extended stint at that level. If he keeps pitching the way he has to begin the 2026 campaign, though, the Yankees will seemingly have no choice but to consider calling Rodriguez up to the big leagues.

Could Elmer Rodriguez end up with the Yankees in 2026?

Mar 16, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees player Elmer Rodriguez poses for a portrait during media day at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: New York Yankees via Imagn Images | New York Yankees via Imagn Images

Based on his early success at the start of the Triple-A season, it feels like Rodriguez could be knocking on the door of a potential promotion. But one component of that situation that's out of his control is whether or not there's an opening in the Yankees' rotation.

At the time of publication, New York has a 3.30 team ERA, which ranks fourth in the majors. The Yankees also began the season with a four-man starting pitching staff and only recently added Luis Gil to the rotation. Gil has struggled in his first two starts of 2026, giving up seven runs in nine innings pitched. Even if the Yankees wanted to replace the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Award winner in their rotation, a couple of veteran arms would likely be ahead of Rodriguez for that consideration.

Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón are both in the process of rehabbing injuries and should be a part of the Yankees' pitching plans relatively soon. So, for now, Rodriguez is set to continue his development in the minors. But if an opportunity arises in the big league rotation before Cole and Rodón are ready to return, the Yankees could consider calling up the 22-year-old.