Yankees May Have Next Pitching Star Ready to Break Out

The New York Yankees had a relatively quiet offseason, but appear to be in good shape heading into the 2026 season. They have made a few moves to give themselves a better chance at going deeper in the postseason this year, including re-signing Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger and trading for Ryan Weathers.

However, their Major League roster isn't the only aspect of the organization worth talking about. They have a lot of solid young players in their system, one of which has even received some praise from Aaron Judge.

Right-hander Carlos Lagrange has shown flashes of his potential. On MLB Network, Jim Callis talked about the Yankees' pitching prospect and gave a rundown of what fans can expect.

Yankees have star on their hands

Feb 21, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Lagrange (84) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning in a Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"He's legit. He's 6-foot-7, he's huge, he was third in the minors in strikeouts and strikeout rate last year. He sits 97-99 (mph)," Callis said. "That's his normal fastball average. He's got a mid-80s slider. His upper-80s cutter and low-90s changeup can miss bats. It all comes down to strikes. If he throws consistent strikes, this guy is going to be a star in the big leagues.

"You can't feel comfortable against this guy because he's got all kinds of weapons."

This is quite the ringing endorsement from Callis on Lagrange. There is a lot of upside, and the Yankees are certainly high on what he brings to the table. He was ranked New York's No. 2 prospect at the end of the 2025 season.

The 22-year-old went 11-8 with a 3.53 ERA last season in the minor leagues and made it up to Double-A Somerset. But if even Judge is high on what he can do, then there is a lot to look forward to with Lagrange.

He likely won't break camp with the Major League club this year, but he might not be too far off from the Major Leagues if he continues to show promise. There is a lot to like, and soon, the Yankees may have their next front-of-the-rotation arm to pair with Gerritt Cole, Max Fried and Luis Gil.

It will be interesting to see what he can accomplish this spring and if he'll be able to take some steps forward for the future, but hearing Callis' comments should make Yankees fans excited about the future and what the young right-hander has to offer. 2026 will be a big year for him.