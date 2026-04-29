Yankees' Top Prospect George Lombard Jr. Moves One Step Closer to Majors

The New York Yankees are reportedly promoting their top prospect to the next level in the minors.

Shortstop George Lombard Jr., MLB Pipeline's No. 27 overall prospect for 2026, is expected to be called up from the Double-A Somerset Patriots to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, according to the YES Network's Jack Curry. The 2023 first-round draft pick has been on fire at the plate in Double-A this year, posting a .312 batting average with four home runs, 10 RBIs, and four stolen bases in 20 games.

Last year, the young infielder hit .215 in 108 games for Somerset, so he's clearly having more offensive success so far in 2026. And now, the Yankees will look to see if Lombard can carry over his early-season Double-A production into his Triple-A debut.

George Lombard Jr. is knocking on the door of the big leagues

Mar 24, 2024; Bradenton, Florida, USA; New York Yankees infielder George Lombard Jr. (18) throws the ball to first base for an out during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Lombard's reported promotion to Triple-A is undoubtedly thrilling news for the young infielder himself and Yankees fans. This will naturally lead many people to wonder if he'll make his major league debut at some point this year. But New York will likely want to see how their top prospect, who turns 21 in June, performs in his first taste of Triple-A action.

As Curry pointed out, New York feels that Lombard "is ready for the majors from a defensive standpoint." That echoes the sentiment shared by Yankees general manager Brian Cashman earlier this year. His hot start at the plate in Double-A this season clearly gave the organization enough confidence to move him to the next level. And since the team isn't worried about his defense, how Lombard handles Triple-A pitching for the first time could be a big determining factor in whether or not he makes his MLB debut later this year.

Curry also said the young infielder is expected to play both shortstop and third base for the RailRiders. While he's primarily played shortstop in his minor league career, getting more experience at the hot corner could make him an option there for the Yankees at the end of the season, if necessary. For now, though, many New York fans will be looking forward to seeing if Lombard can take that next step in his development at Triple-A.