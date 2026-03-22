Yankees Trade Jorbit Vivas to Nationals for 21-Year-Old Pitching Prospect

The New York Yankees and Washington Nationals have agreed to a trade just a few days before the start of the season.

The Yankees are sending infielder Jorbit Vivas to the Nationals in exchange for 21-year-old right-handed pitcher Sean Paul Liñan, New York announced on Sunday. Vivas was out of minor league options, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, and wasn't expected to make the Yankees' Opening Day roster. The 25-year-old infielder made his major league debut last year and appeared in 29 games for New York, posting a .161 batting average with one home run and nine hits.

Liñan, who now becomes the Yankees' No. 23 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, threw 77 1/3 innings across four minor league levels in 2025. The young righty racked up 106 strikeouts and posted a 3.03 ERA in 19 total appearances last year. With just two starts at Triple-A and no Double-A experience yet, though, it might be some time before the 21-year-old is a candidate to get called up to the big leagues.

Outlook on Sean Paul Liñan trade for Yankees and Nationals

Oct 5, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; A general view of the New York Yankees field before the game against the Kansas City Royals during game one of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While this isn't a season-altering trade by any means, it at least seems like a smart move by the Yankees on paper. With Vivas not expected to crack New York's Opening Day roster, getting anything in exchange for him should be a positive, especially when the alternative for the Yankees was cutting ties with the infielder and getting nothing in return. Adding a young arm to a farm system with a decent track record of developing pitching prospects is just the cherry on top.

Liñan's signature pitch is his changeup. In fact, the 21-year-old has "a legitimate claim for the best changeup" in the minors, according to MLB Pipeline. It's even drawn comparisons to former Yankees reliever Devin Williams' highly touted changeup. That should make Liñan another exciting young arm to watch this year in New York's talented pitching prospect group, headlined by names like Carlos Lagrange and Elmer Rodriguez.

For the Nationals, Vivas could be a versatile infield option with experience at both second and third base. The 25-year-old is a .271 career hitter in the minors with 52 homers, 352 RBIs, and 94 stolen bases over 675 games played. If the lefty-swinging infielder can tap into some of that offensive production in the majors, this trade could end up being a win-win for both the Yankees and Nationals.