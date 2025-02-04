Tampa Tarpons and Tampa Bay Rays to Enjoy First-Class Improvements at Steinbrenner Field
The Single-A Tampa Tarpons are getting some state-of-the-art amenities at their home park, George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla.
That’s because they share their complex with their parent New York Yankees, who have invested in facility upgrades for the big league club to use in spring training.
But the Tarpons and Yankees aren't the only ones who will benefit from an updated complex. The Tampa Bay Rays will enjoy the facilities as well. Tropicana Field sustained major damage during Hurricane Milton in October and was rendered unplayable, leading to the Rays playing the 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field.
In an effort to help the displaced Tarpons this season, the Rays are paying to upgrade a secondary field for the Tarpons' use, giving the team its own dedicated space as well. That is where the Tarpons will play their home games under this arrangement.
The Yankees will show off the new Steinbrenner Field player and staff facilities to the media on Feb. 13, right before spring training fully begins. Those amenities are part of a structure built primarily during this offseason between the first-base side of the stadium and Field 2 on the site.
Here's what the Yankees had to say about the offseason upgrades in a news release.
“Remodeled, relocated and expanded areas, which feature best-in-class equipment, include the weight room, medical & training facilities, female locker room, indoor/outdoor dining area and family lounge. Additionally, there are new player and staff multi-purpose meeting rooms, a new dedicated clubhouse kitchen and new offices to accommodate members of the baseball operations department.
“Additionally this offseason, other improvements, including a complete renovation of the visiting clubhouse, were made around the ballpark in advance of the Tampa Bay Rays’ use of the facility during the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season.”
This is the second phase of construction. The first was completed before spring training in 2024 and included improvements to the home clubhouse, as well as the addition of a building for a visitor’s batting cage and weight room.
The Yankees will report to spring training in just over one week and will have full use of the facility. The Tarpons will have access to their dedicated space as the minor league season opens on April 4, but will likely have access to some of the new amenities as well, especially when the Rays are out of town.
The Major League Baseball season opens up on March 27.
