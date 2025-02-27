Well-Traveled Pitcher Signs Minor League Deal With New York Mets, Joins Club at Spring Training
The New York Mets had a new face in the clubhouse at spring training Thursday morning: veteran right-hander Jose Urena.
Tim Healey of Newsday reported that Urena said he signed a minor league deal with the club.
The Mets have made no secret of their World Series aspirations, and a veteran like Urena could provide some experience and depth to help get New York through the inevitable injuries that occur in a long season.
Already, the Mets are set to start the season without starters Sean Manaea (oblique strain) and Frankie Montas (lat strain), both out due to injuries.
Urena, 33, made his major league debut 10 years ago – April 14, 2015 – for the Miami Marlins., the first of his six career stops. In six seasons with the Marlins, Urena was 32-46 with a .4.60 ERA in 142 appearances (98 starts) from 2015-20.
Since then, he’s had stints with the Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers.
With the Rangers in 2024, Urena finished 5-8 with a 3.80 ERA in 33 appearances (nine starts). Never known as a strikeout pitcher, he registered 70 Ks in 109 innings.
He was far more effective as a reliever than as a starter in 2024. Coming out of the bullpen, Urena was 3-2 with a 2.92 ERA and a save in 24 outings. As a starter, he had a 2-6 record and 5.08 ERA.
Urena gave up eight home runs in 44.1 innings as a starter and just five in 64.2 innings of relief.
Depth at pitching is always a good thing, and the Mets will need it over what they hope is a long postseason run. This is Urena’s chance to take advantage of the opportunity.
