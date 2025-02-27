Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Pay Homage to One of State's Favorite Foods With Alternate Identity
Who knew Wisconsin is known as the Frozen Pizza Capital of the World?
The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers sure did, and in tribute, the Milwaukee Brewers’ High-A affiliate will assume the identity of the Wisconsin Frozen Pizzas on July 12.
The Timber Rattlers certainly did their research before deciding on the alternate identity. In fact, in a news release, the team shared this frozen pizza trivia:
“People in the state of Wisconsin consume more frozen pizza than any other state in the Union (and probably the world) on a per capita basis. Other fun facts behind selecting Frozen Pizzas as an alternate identity and Wisconsin’s claim on ‘Frozen Pizza Capital of the World’:
• Five of America’s largest frozen pizza brands started in Wisconsin and are still headquartered here
• Many popular grocery stores in the state carry up to 50 different brands of frozen pizza from all over the country
• Wisconsin’s large cheese production, manufacturing know-how, and big appetites all contribute to its frozen pizza dominance.”
Conversations about a Frozen Pizzas identity dates to 2021, when the team held the Frozen Pizza Throwdown that featured more than a dozen Wisconsin pizza brands.
And while the team will have related merchandise for sale, the first 1,000 fans at the game on July 12 against the South Bend Cubs will receive a frozen pizza bobblehead.
The Frozen Pizzas is the latest in a line of creative identities for the Brewers affiliate, who previously have been known as the Wisconsin Brats, Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin, Lake Winnebago Shantymen and Wisconsin Udder Tuggers.
