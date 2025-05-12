20 Drivers Locked Into All-Star Race; 18 Looking to Advance From Open
On Monday afternoon, NASCAR revealed the entry lists for this weekend's NASCAR All-Star Race and NASCAR All-Star Open, the race where currently ineligible drivers have one last chance to work their way into the All-Star Race.
20 drivers and teams earned their guaranteed spot in the starting field for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Drivers were able to secure their place in the NASCAR All-Star Race field in a few different ways. The easiest path would be to win a NASCAR Cup Series race during the 2024 or 2025 seasons. If a driver has been held winless over the last two seasons, they could earn a place in the field by being a former NASCAR Cup Series champion, who is a full-time competitor in the series, or they could be a former All-Star Race winner, who is also a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Harrison Burton, who won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona last season while driving for Wood Brothers Racing, was a late addition for Rick Ware Racing, which will lock its No. 51 entry into the All-Star Race with Burton behind the wheel.
2025 NASCAR All-Star Race Entry List
Entry
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
2
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
3
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
4
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
5
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
6
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
7
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
8
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
9
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
10
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
11
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
12
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
13
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
14
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
15
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
16
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
17
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Chevrolet
18
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
19
51
Harrison Burton
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
20
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
With 20 drivers locked into the NASCAR All-Star Main Event, 19 more will look to advance into the big show through the NASCAR All-Star Open race, which will serve as the precursor to the All-Star Race on Sunday, May 18.
16 of the 18 entries on the Open entry list are the remaining Chartered entries that have yet to lock into the All-Star Race. They're joined on the list by the Garage 66 No. 66 "Open" entry Ford Mustang Dark Horse, which will be driven by Chad Finchum and Cody Ware, who will move into the No. 15 "Open" entry for Rick Ware Racing.
NASCAR All-Star Open Entry List
Entry
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
2
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
3
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
4
15
Cody Ware *
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
5
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
6
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Toyota
7
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
8
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Toyota
9
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
10
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Ford
11
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
12
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
13
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
14
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
15
66
Chad Finchum *
Garage 66
Ford
16
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
17
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
18
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
Two drivers will make it into the All-Star Race by way of the results of the NASCAR All-Star Open race, while a third driver will lock into the NASCAR All-Star Race by way of a fan vote, which has been ongoing at NASCAR.com/fanvote.
As of Monday afternoon, NASCAR revealed the top-five drivers (in alphabetical order) in the fan vote: Shane van Gisbergen, Noah Gragson, Carson Hocevar, Ryan Preece, and Bubba Wallace.