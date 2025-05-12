Racing America Logo

20 Drivers Locked Into All-Star Race; 18 Looking to Advance From Open

Toby Christie

Jonathan McCoy | TobyChristie.com

On Monday afternoon, NASCAR revealed the entry lists for this weekend's NASCAR All-Star Race and NASCAR All-Star Open, the race where currently ineligible drivers have one last chance to work their way into the All-Star Race.

20 drivers and teams earned their guaranteed spot in the starting field for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Drivers were able to secure their place in the NASCAR All-Star Race field in a few different ways. The easiest path would be to win a NASCAR Cup Series race during the 2024 or 2025 seasons. If a driver has been held winless over the last two seasons, they could earn a place in the field by being a former NASCAR Cup Series champion, who is a full-time competitor in the series, or they could be a former All-Star Race winner, who is also a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Harrison Burton, who won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona last season while driving for Wood Brothers Racing, was a late addition for Rick Ware Racing, which will lock its No. 51 entry into the All-Star Race with Burton behind the wheel.

2025 NASCAR All-Star Race Entry List

Entry

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

5

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

6

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

7

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

9

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

10

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

11

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

13

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

14

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

15

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

16

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

17

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Chevrolet

18

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

19

51

Harrison Burton

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

20

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

With 20 drivers locked into the NASCAR All-Star Main Event, 19 more will look to advance into the big show through the NASCAR All-Star Open race, which will serve as the precursor to the All-Star Race on Sunday, May 18.

16 of the 18 entries on the Open entry list are the remaining Chartered entries that have yet to lock into the All-Star Race. They're joined on the list by the Garage 66 No. 66 "Open" entry Ford Mustang Dark Horse, which will be driven by Chad Finchum and Cody Ware, who will move into the No. 15 "Open" entry for Rick Ware Racing.

NASCAR All-Star Open Entry List

Entry

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

2

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

3

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

4

15

Cody Ware *

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

5

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

6

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

7

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

8

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Toyota

9

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

10

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Ford

11

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

12

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

13

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

14

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

15

66

Chad Finchum *

Garage 66

Ford

16

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

17

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

18

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry

Two drivers will make it into the All-Star Race by way of the results of the NASCAR All-Star Open race, while a third driver will lock into the NASCAR All-Star Race by way of a fan vote, which has been ongoing at NASCAR.com/fanvote.

As of Monday afternoon, NASCAR revealed the top-five drivers (in alphabetical order) in the fan vote: Shane van Gisbergen, Noah Gragson, Carson Hocevar, Ryan Preece, and Bubba Wallace.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News