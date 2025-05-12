Harrison Burton Locked Into NASCAR All-Star Race with Rick Ware Racing
Harrison Burton, who won last August's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway as the driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, was eligible to compete in the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. There was only one problem: he had to find a ride.
That problem was solved on Monday as Rick Ware Racing announced that Burton will slide behind the wheel of the team's No. 51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse with primary sponsorship from Morton Buildings.
This will mark the first time that either Burton, who attempted to make the NASCAR All-Star Race from the Open in 2022, 2023, and 2024, or the Rick Ware Racing team will be locked into the Main Event of NASCAR's annual exhibition event.
Being part of the NASCAR All-Star Race field for the first time is a big deal for team owner Rick Ware, and he's equally proud to give Burton the opportunity that he earned by collecting his first career NASCAR Cup Series win a season ago.
“Being a part of the NASCAR All-Star Race for the first time is a milestone moment for our organization,” said Ware in a team press release. “It’s an honor to have a place in the main event, and we’re just as proud to provide Harrison the opportunity to compete in the All-Star Race. He definitely earned his spot, and he deserves to be here. It's a big opportunity for both of us."
Burton, who is currently driving full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for AM Racing, calls having the chance to compete in his first NASCAR All-Star Race a dream come true, and he is thankful to Ware for allowing it to happen.
“The All-Star Race is one of those events you grow up dreaming about, so to have a spot on the grid is really special,” Burton said. “Winning at Daytona last year was a huge moment in my career, and I’m thankful to Rick and the entire RWR team for giving me the opportunity to make that win count by putting me in their car for the All-Star Race. We’ve been building some great momentum in the Xfinity Series, and I’m looking forward to carrying that into North Wilkesboro and competing against the best in the sport.”
With Burton going into the Chartered No. 51 entry for Rick Ware Racing this weekend, Cody Ware, the team's full-time driver, will move to the No. 15 "Open" entry with sponsorship from Schluter-Systems as he attempts to lock into the NASCAR All-Star Race from the Open Race.
Ware will return to the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry next weekend in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Rick Ware Racing's decision to make room for Burton in the NASCAR All-Star Race echoes what makes Cody Ware so proud of his family's race team.
“I’m proud to be a part of RWR and this is another reason why,” Ware said. “Any opportunity at the Cup level is huge. To earn a spot in the All-Star Race and then not be able to actually compete – that’d be a tough pill to swallow. It’s great to see this organization be the one that puts Harrison in the All-Star Race. He earned his shot with his win at Daytona. It’s added incentive for me to race hard in the Open and join him in the All-Star Race.”
The NASCAR All-Star Open Race, where Cody Ware will attempt to lock into the All-Star Race is set for Sunday, May 18 at 5:30 PM ET and will be televised on FS1. The top two finishers from the Open, as well as one additional fan vote winner will advance to the All-Star Race to compete against Burton and the other 19 drivers locked into the Main Event.
The NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is set for Sunday, May 18 at 8:00 PM ET and will also be televised on FS1.