23XI Racing Adds New Official Partner For Its Part-Time No. 67 Entry

23XI Racing has welcomed CELSIUS as an official team partner heading into the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. The brand will become the Exclusive Energy Drink and Energy-Providing Product of Corey Heim and the part-time No. 67 23XI Racing team.

Keeping @CoreyHeim_ and the 67 team fueled on and off the track! Let's ride @celsiusofficial ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/rpDuxUwt2n — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) February 9, 2026

As part of the partnership, CELSIUS will serve as the primary sponsor of Heim and the No. 67 team in the NASCAR Cup Series event at Daytona International Speedway on August 29.

Additionally, CELSIUS will be an associate sponsorship partner for the No. 67 team throughout the year and will have placement on the No. 67 team's uniforms, equipment, pit box, hauler, and Heim's driver uniform.

23XI Racing is elated to add CELSIUS, which began its independent partnership of Heim a season ago, as an official partner of the team in 2026.

“We’re proud to have CELSIUS on board to support Corey and the No. 67 team this season,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “CELSIUS has been a key supporter of Corey, and we look forward to working together as Corey and the team continue to grow and progress.”

Heim, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, will make 12 starts for 23XI Racing during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500. The Georgia native is happy to keep growing his relationship with CELSIUS.

“I’m very grateful to continue my relationship with CELSIUS and look forward to representing the brand when the No. 67 team races this season,” said Corey Heim, driver of the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. “Whether it’s on the track or off, CELSIUS has been a great partner, and I’m excited to have them alongside me again for what I expect will be a memorable season.”

Heim will not race full-time in any of NASCAR's National Series divisions this season after a record-breaking 12-win season in the NASCAR Truck Series last year. Instead, Heim will gain as much experience as possible between part-time roles within the National Series ranks.

In seven career NASCAR Cup Series starts, Heim has a career-best finish of sixth, which came in the Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway last September.

Recommended Articles