Heim To Compete in Expanded Cup Series Schedule For 23XI in 2026

In 2026, it'll be "Heim Time" more often, at least as far as the NASCAR Cup Series is concerned. The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion will drive an expanded 12-race schedule in NASCAR's premier series behind the wheel of the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing.

“I’m excited and honored to continue my progression with 23XI,” said Heim. “Every driver wants to race as much as possible, but I’m fully committed to the approach that I am taking with the team. I look forward to more Cup races this year and the opportunity to grow and expand my race-craft on and off the track.”

Heim, 23, competed in four NASCAR Cup Series events in 2025, and attempted to lock into the field for five events. Heim will once again be paired with veteran crew chief Bootie Barker, who served as his crew chief in his part-time schedule last season.

In 2026, Heim will attempt to make his first start behind the wheel of the No. 67 machine in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 15. Heim will then compete in select events throughout the season, including the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, to equal a 12-race slate.

Corey Heim's 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

February 15: Daytona 500

April 19: Kansas Speedway

May 3: Texas Motor Speedway

May 24: Coca-Cola 600

May 31: Nashville Superspeedway

June 21: San Diego Street Course

July 5: Chicagoland Speedway

July 26: Brickyard 400

August 29: Daytona

September 5: Southern 500

October 11: Charlotte Motor Speedway

November 8: Homestead-Miami Speedway

While it has not elevated Heim to full-time status, 23XI Racing remains high on the talent of Heim, who set the all-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series record for most wins in a season with 12 a season ago. The team has a purpose-built schedule lined up for Heim aimed at helping the driver further hone his skills in the NASCAR Cup Series before a potential full-time run in the future.

“We know the future is really bright for Corey, and we’re working with him to ensure that he is as prepared as possible when his time comes to race full time,” said Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing. “We’re continuing to stick to our plan and taking a long-term approach, while also remaining focused on what is collectively best for our organization and our partners as we look to continue being a competitive, winning organization each weekend.”

Heim will serve as part of 23XI Racing's competition team throughout the season, and will assist the organization in preparing for and analyzing races, according to a press release.

In seven career NASCAR Cup Series starts combined between 2024 and 2025, Heim has scored a best finish of sixth, which he achieved in the Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway last Fall. Heim also picked up a 13th-place finish at Kansas Speedway last year.

As previously announced, Heim will pilot the No. 67 Toyota with Robinhood sponsorship in his bid to make the field for the 2026 Daytona 500.

Heim will also compete in select NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events for TRICON Garage in 2026, the team that he took the championship with in 2025.

