23XI Racing, Reddick Announce Multi-Race Partnership with SupplyHouse

Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 23XI Racing team will have a new multi-race primary sponsorship partner for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, as SupplyHouse, an e-commerce provider of plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies, has signed on as an Official Partner of the organization.

“We are excited to welcome SupplyHouse to the 23XI family and proud to bring another new brand into the sport,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president, in a press release. “We know that many of the professionals who rely on SupplyHouse are also NASCAR fans, and we look forward to representing them throughout the season and giving them a team to cheer for each weekend.”

According to a press release from 23XI, SupplyHouse will serve as a primary sponsorship partner for Reddick and the No. 45 team beginning with the April 19 event at Kansas Speedway, and will return for "several" races in 2026. A full sponsorship schedule and the total number of races that SupplyHouse will adorn the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE were not revealed in Monday's announcement.

In addition to the primary sponsorship agreement, SupplyHouse will also serve as a full-season associate sponsorship partner for Reddick and the No. 45 team, and will be featured on the team's equipment and Reddick's driver uniform this season.

SupplyHouse feels the partnership with Reddick and 23XI Racing gives the company a chance to further connect with its customer-base in a platform that they already enjoy -- NASCAR racing.

“This partnership gives us a meaningful way to connect with the pros who drive our industry forward,” said Kaylin Staub, Chief Marketing Officer of SupplyHouse. “Our customers value hard work, smart problem-solving, and high performance – the same qualities that define 23XI. Partnering with them allows SupplyHouse to show up in a space our customers already enjoy, while giving us a unique platform to highlight the importance of the trades. From a marketing standpoint, it’s an opportunity to deepen relationships, build visibility, and engage with current and future customers in an environment that reflects our shared energy for rolling up our sleeves, doing great work, and celebrating a job well done.”

SupplyHouse, which was founded in 2004, plans to host tradespeople at various races during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season in an effort to show appreciation for those who are involved in plumbing, HVAC, and electrical work. Representing the tradespeople in the field is a great honor for Reddick.

“As anticipation heats up for the 2026 season, I’m excited to welcome SupplyHouse to the 23XI team,” said Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE. “SupplyHouse supports some of the most vital workers in our economy, and I’m honored to represent all those tradespeople and the work they do.”

Reddick, 30, is an eight-time race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks, and has made the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in each of the last five seasons. Last year, Reddick saw his three-season streak of capturing a win in the series come to an end, but he finished the year ninth in the championship standings despite the lack of a win.

In addition to his Playoff run, Reddick had to navigate the personal struggles of the health of his infant son, Rookie Reddick, who was hospitalized during the Playoffs last season with signs of heart failure, but has since returned home.

Reddick and the No. 45 23XI Racing team will look to return to victory lane in 2026.