Reddick Navigating Playoffs with Thoughts on Hospitalized Son Rookie
Being a part of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs can be all-consuming for race car drivers – with a required 10-week stretch of uninterrupted focus and dedication to race craft, on-track performance, and the team surrounding them.
Though, there are some points in time where, as a human being (and especially as a parent), there are more important things at stake than taking home a trophy, or winning a championship, as elusive as that might be for some drivers.
Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing, is facing one of those situations that transcends his desire to win a NASCAR Cup Series championship, right now, as his family deals with a scary situation at home.
Before the start of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, Reddick’s wife, Alexa, shared a bit of their personal lives with the world, saying that their youngest son Rookie was currently in the Cardiovascular ICU at Levine’s Children’s Hospital in Charlote, North Carolina.
The social media post from Alexa reads: “After a run around for months with the pediatrician's office, I knew what was going on was something bigger. Always trust your mom gut. Our sweet Rookie was showing signs of heart failure that were being missed. Please pray for this sweet guy that God heals his heart.”
“With God, Rookie, and his amazing doctors here at Levine’s, I believe he can. We are in the cardiovascular ICU while we get some answers and work on improving heart function. I usually don’t share our personal lives but I’m hoping you take the time to pray for him today.”
Reddick, likely in need of a victory to advance to the semi-final round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, finished a respectable seventh in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway and spoke to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports after the race about the ongoing battle.
“It’s difficult. It’s not what you want for your kids,” Reddick said. “You know, as a father, my first son Beau has hit his head, bruised himself up, cut himself up, but yeah, what my son Rookie is going through is serious. Yeah, tricky situation, and more than anything, just ready to get on a plane and go home.”
Was there ever any consideration that Reddick wouldn’t stay at the racetrack for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400, and instead head back to North Carolina to be with his family? The 29-year-old driver says that he and his wife were pretty much on the same page.
“I mean, thankfully, he’s doing well enough, where I don’t even know how you’d classify it, but I wouldn’t say it was off the table depending on how things were going. But thankfully, he’s doing well enough that me and my wife were on the same page about staying,” Reddick added.
In times like this, we’re reminded that the entire NASCAR community is like a tight-knit family, and that there are some things in life that are more important than a race win or a championship.