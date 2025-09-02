Racing America Logo

36 Cars On NASCAR Cup Entry List for Gateway, 2nd Race of Playoffs

Toby Christie

Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

NASCAR officially released the preliminary entry list for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Tuesday afternoon. 36 cars are contained within the list, including 30 Chartered entries and six "Open" entries.

Sunday's race will mark the 28th race of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season, and it will serve as the second race of the three-race Round of 16 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

While Chase Briscoe has already secured his place in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with a win in last weekend's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, there is no off-week for Briscoe and the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team.

Briscoe will once again pilot the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE with primary sponsorship from his anchor partner Bass Pro Shops. Briscoe will look to capture his third win of the season this weekend.

Among the notable driver/sponsorship combinations on the entry list for the Enjoy Illinois 300 include Austin Dillon in the No. 3 Dow "DayGlo" Chevrolet, Ty Dillon in the No. 10 DraftKings Chevrolet, Joey Logano in the No. 22 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford, William Byron in the No. 24 Z by HP Chevrolet, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota, and Ty Gibbs in the No. 54 SiriusXM Toyota.

Austin Dillon and Logano are two of the four drivers below the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs cutline heading into this weekend's race.

Here is the complete entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Race 28 of 36.

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

OEM

1

Ross Chastain (P)

Trackhouse Racing

Busch Light

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric (P)

Team Penske

Freightliner

Ford

3

Austin Dillon (P)

Richard Childress Racing

Dow DayGlo

Chevrolet

4*

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Beef A Roo

Ford

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Consumer Cellular

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Gainbridge

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Rebel Bourbon

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

NAPA Auto Parts

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

DraftKings

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Progressive

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

Menards / Pennzoil

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Celsius

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Fastenal Body Guard

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

DeWalt

Toyota

21

Josh Berry (P)

Wood Brothers Racing

Motorcraft / Quick Lane

Ford

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

Hunt Brothers Pizza

Ford

23*

Bubba Wallace (P)

23XI Racing

McDonald's

Toyota

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

Z by HP

Chevrolet

34*

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Morton Buildings

Ford

35*

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Monster Energy

Toyota

38*

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Long John Silver's

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Haas / Andy's

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Pye Barker Fire & Safety

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

TBA

Toyota

45*

Tyler Reddick (P)

23XI Racing

Jordan Brand

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

TBA

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Parts Plus

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

SiriusXM

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

BuildSubmarines.com

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Delaware Life

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Zeigler Auto Group

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen (P) #

Trackhouse Racing

WeatherTech

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Choice Privileges Waffle

Chevrolet

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

