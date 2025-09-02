36 Cars On NASCAR Cup Entry List for Gateway, 2nd Race of Playoffs
NASCAR officially released the preliminary entry list for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Tuesday afternoon. 36 cars are contained within the list, including 30 Chartered entries and six "Open" entries.
Sunday's race will mark the 28th race of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season, and it will serve as the second race of the three-race Round of 16 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
While Chase Briscoe has already secured his place in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with a win in last weekend's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, there is no off-week for Briscoe and the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team.
Briscoe will once again pilot the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE with primary sponsorship from his anchor partner Bass Pro Shops. Briscoe will look to capture his third win of the season this weekend.
Among the notable driver/sponsorship combinations on the entry list for the Enjoy Illinois 300 include Austin Dillon in the No. 3 Dow "DayGlo" Chevrolet, Ty Dillon in the No. 10 DraftKings Chevrolet, Joey Logano in the No. 22 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford, William Byron in the No. 24 Z by HP Chevrolet, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota, and Ty Gibbs in the No. 54 SiriusXM Toyota.
Austin Dillon and Logano are two of the four drivers below the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs cutline heading into this weekend's race.
Here is the complete entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Race 28 of 36.
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
OEM
1
Ross Chastain (P)
Trackhouse Racing
Busch Light
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric (P)
Team Penske
Freightliner
Ford
3
Austin Dillon (P)
Richard Childress Racing
Dow DayGlo
Chevrolet
4*
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Beef A Roo
Ford
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Consumer Cellular
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Gainbridge
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Rebel Bourbon
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
NAPA Auto Parts
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
DraftKings
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Progressive
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
Menards / Pennzoil
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Celsius
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Fastenal Body Guard
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
DeWalt
Toyota
21
Josh Berry (P)
Wood Brothers Racing
Motorcraft / Quick Lane
Ford
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
Hunt Brothers Pizza
Ford
23*
Bubba Wallace (P)
23XI Racing
McDonald's
Toyota
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
Z by HP
Chevrolet
34*
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Morton Buildings
Ford
35*
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
38*
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Long John Silver's
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Haas / Andy's
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Pye Barker Fire & Safety
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
TBA
Toyota
45*
Tyler Reddick (P)
23XI Racing
Jordan Brand
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
TBA
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Parts Plus
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
SiriusXM
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
BuildSubmarines.com
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Delaware Life
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Zeigler Auto Group
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen (P) #
Trackhouse Racing
WeatherTech
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Choice Privileges Waffle
Chevrolet