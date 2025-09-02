How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway
World Wide Technology Raceway hosts its first NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, September 7, with the Enjoy Illinois 300. The second race in the three-race Round of 16 brings the NASCAR stars to Madison, Illinois, within view of the Gateway Arch.
Chase Briscoe locked his place into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 (click here for the post-Darlington NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings) with an emphatic win in last Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Meanwhile, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, and Josh Berry, who all find themselves outside of the Playoffs cutline, will look to reverse their fortunes this weekend.
Watching the Enjoy Illinois 300
The Enjoy Illinois 300 begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 7, with coverage on USA Network. Outside of four races on NBC, USA Network will televise the remainder of the Cup Series schedule.
Practice and qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 take place on Saturday, September 6. Coverage of practice and qualifying will be on truTV, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Schedule from World Wide Technology Raceway
The NASCAR Xfinity Series also competes this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, the series' first event at the Madison, Illinois facility since 2010. While the NASCAR Cup Series held its first event at the track in 2022, World Wide Technology Raceway hosted 15 Xfinity Series events between 1997 and 2010.
The Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog takes place at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 6. The series practices on Friday, September 5 at 5:05 p.m. ET, with qualifying on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Friday, September 5
Time
Session
TV
5:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
Saturday, September 6
Time
Session
TV
3 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
4:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
truTV
5:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
truTV
7:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog
The CW Network
Sunday, September 7
Time
Session
TV
3 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
USA Network