37-Car Phoenix Entry List Highlighted by Legge's Cup Debut

Toby Christie

Katherine Legge will make her debut in this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
Katherine Legge will make her debut in this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR released the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Monday. The list features 37 cars, which will compete in the fourth race of the season.

This marks the first time since the 2021 season that more than the 36 Chartered entries have been entered in each of the first four races to start a NASCAR Cup Series season.

All of the expected full-time competitors vying for the NASCAR Cup Series championship, including last week's race-winner Christopher Bell, who has won each of the last two events, is represented on the entry list.

The most notable entry on the list is the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet. The team, owned by BJ McLeod, will have Katherine Legge behind the wheel as the native of England makes her NASCAR Cup Series debut. Legge will be the first female competitor in a NASCAR Cup Series event since Danica Patrick competed in the 2018 Daytona 500 for Premium Motorsports.

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 Entry List

Entry

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

5

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

11

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

13

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

14

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

15

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

16

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

17

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

18

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

19

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

20

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

21

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

22

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Toyota

23

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

24

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Ford

25

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

26

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

27

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

28

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Chevrolet

29

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

30

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Rick Ware Racing

31

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

32

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

33

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

34

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

35

78

Katherine Legge *

Live Fast Motorsports

Chevrolet

36

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

37

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series Points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

