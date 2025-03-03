37-Car Phoenix Entry List Highlighted by Legge's Cup Debut
NASCAR released the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Monday. The list features 37 cars, which will compete in the fourth race of the season.
This marks the first time since the 2021 season that more than the 36 Chartered entries have been entered in each of the first four races to start a NASCAR Cup Series season.
All of the expected full-time competitors vying for the NASCAR Cup Series championship, including last week's race-winner Christopher Bell, who has won each of the last two events, is represented on the entry list.
The most notable entry on the list is the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet. The team, owned by BJ McLeod, will have Katherine Legge behind the wheel as the native of England makes her NASCAR Cup Series debut. Legge will be the first female competitor in a NASCAR Cup Series event since Danica Patrick competed in the 2018 Daytona 500 for Premium Motorsports.
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 Entry List
Entry
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
2
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
3
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
4
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
5
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
7
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
8
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
9
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
11
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
12
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
13
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
14
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
15
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
16
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
17
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
18
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
19
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Toyota
20
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
21
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
22
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Toyota
23
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
24
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Ford
25
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
26
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
27
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
28
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Chevrolet
29
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
30
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Rick Ware Racing
31
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
32
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
33
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
34
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
35
78
Katherine Legge *
Live Fast Motorsports
Chevrolet
36
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
37
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series Points