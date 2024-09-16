37 Cars on NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night Race Entry List
On Monday, NASCAR released the preliminary entry list for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, which will serve as the final race of the Round of 16 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
In all, 37 cars will make the trek to The World's Fastest Half-Mile. There aren't many surprises among the entries. Kaz Grala will return to the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing entry, while AJ Allmendinger will pilot the No. 16 Kaulig Racing car. Josh Bilicki will drive for the No. 66 MBM Motorsports team, which will be the lone non-chartered, or "open" car in the field.
Chris Buescher, who won last weekend's race at Watkins Glen, was the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night race winner.
Entry
Car No.
Driver
Team
1
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
2
2
Austin Cindric (P)
Team Penske
3
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
4
4
Josh Berry #
Stewart-Haas Racing
5
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
6
6
Brad Keselowski (P)
RFK Racing
7
7
Corey LaJoie
Spire Motorsports
8
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
9
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
10
10
Noah Gragson
Stewart-Haas Racing
11
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
13
14
Chase Briscoe (P)
Stewart-Haas Racing
14
15
Kaz Grala #
Rick Ware Racing
15
16
AJ Allmendinger (i)
Kaulig Racing
16
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
17
19
Martin Truex Jr. (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
18
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
21
Harrison Burton (P)
Wood Brothers Racing
20
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
21
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
22
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
23
31
Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing
24
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
25
38
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
26
41
Ryan Preece
Stewart-Haas Racing
27
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
28
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
29
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
23XI Racing
30
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
31
48
Alex Bowman (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
32
51
Justin Haley
Rick Ware Racing
33
54
Ty Gibbs (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
34
66
Josh Bilicki (i)
MBM Motorsports
35
71
Zane Smith #
Spire Motorsports
36
77
Carson Hocevar #
Spire Motorsports
37
99
Daniel Suarez (P)
Trackhouse Racing
(P) indicates drivers in the Playoffs
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score points in the NASCAR Cup Series