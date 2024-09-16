Racing America Logo

37 Cars on NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night Race Entry List

Sep 16, 2023; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; A NASCAR official watches during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
On Monday, NASCAR released the preliminary entry list for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, which will serve as the final race of the Round of 16 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

In all, 37 cars will make the trek to The World's Fastest Half-Mile. There aren't many surprises among the entries. Kaz Grala will return to the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing entry, while AJ Allmendinger will pilot the No. 16 Kaulig Racing car. Josh Bilicki will drive for the No. 66 MBM Motorsports team, which will be the lone non-chartered, or "open" car in the field.

Chris Buescher, who won last weekend's race at Watkins Glen, was the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night race winner.

Entry

Car No.

Driver

Team

1

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

2

2

Austin Cindric (P)

Team Penske

3

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

4

4

Josh Berry #

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

6

6

Brad Keselowski (P)

RFK Racing

7

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

8

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

9

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

10

10

Noah Gragson

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

13

14

Chase Briscoe (P)

Stewart-Haas Racing

14

15

Kaz Grala #

Rick Ware Racing

15

16

AJ Allmendinger (i)

Kaulig Racing

16

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

17

19

Martin Truex Jr. (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

18

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

21

Harrison Burton (P)

Wood Brothers Racing

20

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

21

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

22

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

23

31

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

24

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

25

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

26

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing

27

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

28

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

29

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

23XI Racing

30

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

31

48

Alex Bowman (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

32

51

Justin Haley

Rick Ware Racing

33

54

Ty Gibbs (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

34

66

Josh Bilicki (i)

MBM Motorsports

35

71

Zane Smith #

Spire Motorsports

36

77

Carson Hocevar #

Spire Motorsports

37

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

Trackhouse Racing

(P) indicates drivers in the Playoffs
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score points in the NASCAR Cup Series

