38 Cars Featured on NASCAR Cup Entry List at Homestead-Miami Speedway
On Monday afternoon, NASCAR officially dropped its entry lists for this weekend's NASCAR National Series events at Homestead-Miami Speedway. There are 38 cars (the 36 Chartered entries plus two "Open" entries) featured on the entry list for Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400.
Part-time NASCAR Cup Series rookie of the year contender Kaz Grala returns this weekend in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse after Cody Ware drove the car to a 21st-place finish last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
AJ Allmendinger, who will return to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2025, will pilot the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. This will mark the 16th start of the NASCAR Cup Series season for Allmendinger, who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas to advance to the Championship 4 in that Series this past weekend.
The two "Open" entries will consist of the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, which will be driven by veteran racer JJ Yeley, and the No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse, driven by Chad Finchum.
NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 Entry List
Entry
Car No.
Driver
Team
1
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
2
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
3
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
4
4
Josh Berry #
Stewart-Haas Racing
5
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
6
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
7
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
8
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
9
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
10
10
Noah Gragson
Stewart-Haas Racing
11
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
13
14
Chase Briscoe
Stewart-Haas Racing
14
15
Kaz Grala #
Rick Ware Racing
15
16
AJ Allmendinger(i)
Kaulig Racing
16
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
17
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
18
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
21
Harrison Burton
Wood Brothers Racing
20
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
21
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
22
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
23
31
Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing
24
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
25
38
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
26
41
Ryan Preece
Stewart-Haas Racing
27
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
28
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
29
44
JJ Yeley(i)
NY Racing Team
30
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
23XI Racing
31
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
32
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
33
51
Corey LaJoie
Rick Ware Racing
34
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
35
66
Chad Finchum(i)
MBM Motorsports
36
71
Zane Smith #
Spire Motorsports
37
77
Carson Hocevar #
Spire Motorsports
38
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points