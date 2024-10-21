Racing America Logo

38 Cars Featured on NASCAR Cup Entry List at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Toby Christie

JJ Yeley, who has competed in six NASCAR Cup Series events for NY Racing in 2024 and attempted but failed to qualify for the Daytona 500, will be one of 38 drivers on the entry list this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

On Monday afternoon, NASCAR officially dropped its entry lists for this weekend's NASCAR National Series events at Homestead-Miami Speedway. There are 38 cars (the 36 Chartered entries plus two "Open" entries) featured on the entry list for Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Part-time NASCAR Cup Series rookie of the year contender Kaz Grala returns this weekend in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse after Cody Ware drove the car to a 21st-place finish last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

AJ Allmendinger, who will return to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2025, will pilot the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. This will mark the 16th start of the NASCAR Cup Series season for Allmendinger, who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas to advance to the Championship 4 in that Series this past weekend.

The two "Open" entries will consist of the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, which will be driven by veteran racer JJ Yeley, and the No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse, driven by Chad Finchum.

NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 Entry List

Entry

Car No.

Driver

Team

1

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

2

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

3

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

4

4

Josh Berry #

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

6

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

7

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

8

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

9

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

10

10

Noah Gragson

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

13

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

14

15

Kaz Grala #

Rick Ware Racing

15

16

AJ Allmendinger(i)

Kaulig Racing

16

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

17

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

18

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

20

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

21

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

22

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

23

31

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

24

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

25

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

26

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing

27

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

28

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

29

44

JJ Yeley(i)

NY Racing Team

30

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

23XI Racing

31

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

32

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

33

51

Corey LaJoie

Rick Ware Racing

34

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

35

66

Chad Finchum(i)

MBM Motorsports

36

71

Zane Smith #

Spire Motorsports

37

77

Carson Hocevar #

Spire Motorsports

38

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

