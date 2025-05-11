7 Cars to Drop to Rear (Unapproved Adjustments) Prior to Kansas Race
NASCAR has officially confirmed that seven drivers and teams will have to drop to the rear of the field prior to the green flag being displayed in Sunday's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway due to unapproved adjustments to their cars after Saturday's qualifying session.
Ty Gibbs, who qualified sixth for Sunday's race, is the highest qualified driver that will drop to the rear prior to the green flag of the AdventHealth 400. Zane Smith (18th), Chase Briscoe (19th), Ty Dillon (29th), Shane van Gisbergen (34th), Brad Keselowski (36th), and Josh Berry (38th) will join Gibbs at the rear of the field.
The majority of the drivers listed above suffered a cut tire in Saturday's hectic NASCAR Cup Series practice session and damaged the strakes on the underbody of their cars as they limped back around to pit road. Berry suffered an incident in Turns 3 and 4, where he collided with the wall during his qualifying run.
The official record books will credit these drivers for starting from their earned starting spots despite dropped to the rear prior to the green flag at Kansas Speedway.
For those wondering about Kyle Busch, who rode the wall for the majority of Turns 3 and 4 during his qualifying run on Saturday, his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team determined that the damage to their car was cosmetic, and did not necessitate unapproved adjustments to get the car set to start Sunday's race.
The NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway is set for Sunday, May 11, at 3:00 PM ET. The race will be televised on FS1, and the green flag is expected to fly at approximately 3:13 PM ET.
Kyle Larson, who scored the pole on Saturday, will lead the field to green in Sunday's race.
