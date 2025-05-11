NASCAR Live Race Updates: AdventHealth 400 at Kansas
Happy Mother's Day to you all, and welcome to the Racing America On SI Live Race Updates page for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Be sure to refresh this post throughout Sunday's race as the Live Race Updates story will be updated regularly with the biggest moments from the 400-mile race around the 1.5-mile oval including lead changes, crash replays, the winner of the race, finishing results, and more.
Pre-Race Updates
AdventHealth 400 Pre-Race Info
The AdventHealth 400 will be televised on FS1 and can be streamed on the FOX Sports App with a valid television provider login. Television coverage of the event will begin at 3:00 PM ET. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the event's radio broadcast.
For subscribers of the Max streaming service, NASCAR Driver Cam, which streams live in-car camera footage from every car in the field, will be available for today's race.
The overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Sunday's race is a total of $11,055,250.
The race distance is 267 laps around the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway, which equates to a 400.5-mile race distance.
The race will be broken up into three Stages. Stage 1 will end at the conclusion of Lap 80, Stage 2 will end at the conclusion of Lap 165, and the race is scheduled to finish at the end of Lap 267, barring an Overtime finish.
The winner of Stages 1 and 2 will be awarded one Playoff Point, and the overall race winner will be awarded five Playoff points. The Playoff Points will be added to the reseeded point totals if the drivers make it into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and the Playoff Points will be carried through each round of the Playoffs.
The top-10 finishers in Stages 1 and 2 will also receive regular-season championship points. The Stage Winners will receive 10 points for the Stage Win, and the point total will decrease by one point for the top-10 finishers in each Stage.
Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas. Larson, who defeated Chris Buescher by the slimmest victory margin in NASCAR Cup Series history in this event a season ago, will start from the pole position. Buescher will start alongside in the second spot.
Kyle Larson Nips Chris Buescher for Kansas Pole
What is it about Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher having dramatic moments at Kansas Speedway? A year ago, Larson narrowly topped Buescher for the win in the AdventHealth 400 by the closest margin in NASCAR Cup Series history (0.001 seconds). On Saturday, Larson was at it again as he was the final car to go out in qualifying at Kansas Speedway.
Larson bumped Buescher from what would have been his second career pole with a lap time of 29.931 seconds, 0.057 seconds better than the time set by Buescher.
For Larson, this is his 22nd career NASCAR Cup Series pole, and his first career pole at Kansas Speedway.
AdventHealth 400 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
2
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
3
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
4
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
5
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
6
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
7
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
8
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
9
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
Click here for the full starting lineup
Two Teams Lose Car Chiefs and Pit Selection After Pre-Race Inspection
It was a rough start to the weekend for Tyler Reddick's No. 45 23XI Racing team and Todd Gilliland's No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team as both cars suffered multiple failures in pre-race inspection at Kansas Speedway on Saturday.
As a result, Gilliland's car chief Joe Marra, and Reddick's car chief Michael Hobson were ejected before the cars ever got a chance to get on track.
Additionally, both teams lost their pit selection for the race, which means even though Reddick qualified fourth and Gilliland 23rd, they will get the 37th and 38th pit stall selections for Sunday's AdventHealth 400.