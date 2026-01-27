AdventHealth Continues Partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Through 2030

AdventHealth is renewing its partnership with NASCAR Cup Series team LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, which will see the brand continue as the 'Official Health Care Provider' of the organization through the 2030 season.

The healthcare group first joined forces with the organization (LEGACY MOTOR CLUB) in December 2023 and has been involved with NASCAR in some capacity since 2014, initially as the Official Health Partner of Daytona International Speedway.

A fresh @AdventHealth scheme headed to the track this weekend! pic.twitter.com/YXkhv24R9v — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (@LEGACYMotorClub) January 27, 2026

"We're really excited to continue building this legacy with AdventHealth," said Cal Wells III, Chief Executive Officer for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. "It's great to be a part of the AdventHealth family, and we're optimistic about not only what this year holds but also the future. We're thankful for their partnership as we continue to grow the team and compete for wins."

In 2026, AdventHealth will serve as the primary sponsor for Erik Jones and the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE in 11 NASCAR Cup Series events, beginning with the Cook out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 1. The company will then return for its second race in the season-opening DAYTONA 500 on February 15.

Additionally, AdventHealth will also serve as an associate sponsor for seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who will be piloting the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE in the DAYTONA 500 and the inaugural event at Naval Base Coronado on Father's Day Weekend.

“I was really excited to hear the news about the AdventHealth extension,” said Jones. “It’s been such a great partnership with them from the beginning. Our values align really well – not only between AdventHealth and the CLUB, but also with myself and my foundation. It’s been special to see what we can do by partnering with the Erik Jones Foundation and AdventHealth. I’m excited to run up front in their paint scheme, and hopefully get them into victory lane a couple of times. Looking forward to many more great years and memories with AdventHealth.”

Through the partnership, Jones and AdventHealth strive to help in the communities around racetracks, especially those with AdventHealth facilities. In the past two years, AdventHealth has connected with communities near tracks on the Cup Series schedule, allowing Jones to read to children, visit with nurses and doctors, and donate book vending machines to elementary schools.

“This partnership helps AdventHealth connect with people where they are — from race fans in the stands to families in our communities,” said David Banks, president and CEO of AdventHealth. “It gives us meaningful opportunities to extend whole-person care beyond our facilities and bring health, hope and healing into everyday life.”

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign begins on Sunday, February 1 at Bowman Gray Stadium for the Cook Out Clash. Coverage of the event will be at 8:00 PM ET on FOX, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

