Jimmie Johnson Taking 'Open Exemption Provisional' to Make DAYTONA 500

There's still a month until Speedways gets underway from Daytona International Speedway, but Jimmie Johnson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB have already secured themselves a spot in the DAYTONA 500.

After a Wednesday afternoon report courtesy of FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, NASCAR has confirmed to Racing America On SI that Johnson has requested, and been approved for, the 'Open Exemption Provisional'.

Johnson, as previously confirmed on December 18, will be getting behind the wheel of the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, the multi-car NASCAR Cup Series team in which he is the primary owner. Long-time supporter Carvana will once again be supporting the effort.

The 50-year-old driver is an 83-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, with two of those victories coming in the prestigious DAYTONA 500. However, since returning to competition as a part-time driver in 2023 (after two seasons in IndyCar), Johnson has been subject to racing his way into the field -- which has produced a couple of close calls.

Now, with the utilization of the Open Exemption Provisional, Johnson will be guaranteed a spot into the DAYTONA 500 and not have to go through the nerve wracking process of racing his way in through his Duel, which last season saw him facing off against NY Racing and JJ Yeley.

In 2025, Trackhouse Racing was able to use the 'Open Exemption Provisional' to get Helio Castroneves, a four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, into the field in the No. 91. After crashing in his Duel, a 41st spot in the field was needed.

This year, though, the rules have been tweaked a little bit. Instead of waiting until Thursday to see whether Johnson will actually need to take the 41st and final starting spot in the DAYTONA 500, the No. 84 has already been awarded it. That way, no matter what happens during Speedweeks, there will be 41 cars that start 'The Great American Race' on February 15.

Now, Johnson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, by opting to take the Open Exemption Provisional, have already agreed to receive no prize money or points from their efforts, no matter where they finish.

Johnson, 50, finished third-place in last February's DAYTONA 500 (by far his best finish in the NextGen car), and will be looking to finish two spots better and collect his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in nine years.

NASCAR will begin its season with the NASCAR Cup Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 15. Coverage of the event will be on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

