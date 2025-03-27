Alex Bowman, Ally to Honor Hendrick's 200th Cup Win at Darlington
As part of NASCAR’s annual Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway, Alex Bowman and full-season primary sponsor Ally Financial are set to celebrate a piece of Hendrick Motorsports’ illustrious history in this season’s running of the Goodyear 400 on April 6.
Bowman, who pilots the No. 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, will not just be honoring the legacy of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, but also a significant landmark in the history of the championship-winning organization.
The Tucson, Arizona-native will roll up to Darlington, South Carolina in a black-and-white No. 48 Ally Chevrolet, a paint scheme that will pay homage to Johnson’s No. 48 Lowe’s / Kobalt Tools Chevrolet that Johnson drove at the historic racetrack in 2012.
For Hendrick Motorsports, that evening in May 2012 was a significant one, as it marked the 200th NASCAR Cup Series victory for the championship-winning organization – a mark that only a few organizations have ever reached.
That milestone was crossed by Jimmie Johnson, whose 83 victories for Hendrick Motorsports is the second-most in organization history behind only Jeff Gordon. Johnson also made the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet the nationally recognized brand that its become.
Bowman officially took the reigns of the No. 48 Chevrolet in 2021, after Johnson confirmed his retirement from full-time competition in the NASCAR Cup Series. The El Cajon, California-native would later pivot to a major schedule in the NTT IndyCar Series,
Since jumping into the driver’s seat of the No. 48, Bowman has recorded six of his eight victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, the most recent of which came last July at the Chicago Street Course.
After six races, the 31-year-old driver is currently sitting third in NASCAR Cup Series point standings, behind teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson. So far this season, Bowman has recorded a single top-five result (at Homestead-Miami Speedway) and five top-10 finishes.
More than a decade after crossing over the 200 victory mark in the NASCAR Cup Series, Hendrick Motorsports has continued to thrive at NASCAR's top-level, entering this weekend's event at Martinsville Speedway with 314 NASCAR Cup Series wins -- the most of any organization in the 76-year history of NASCAR's top-level.
Bowman and the No. 48 Chevrolet are the final Hendrick Motorsports team to unveil their Throwback paint scheme for Darlington.
Chase Elliott will honor Ken Schrader and the No. 25 Kodiak Chevrolet that he drove during the 1994 season. William Byron will honor Jeff Gordon and the No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet that he drove in the 2015 season finale at Homestead. Kyle Larson will honor Terry Labonte and the Frosted Flakes entry he drove in the 2003 Southern 500.
