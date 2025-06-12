Alex Bowman Set to Race in Mexico City After Hard Michigan Crash
According to a weekly race preview release from Hendrick Motorsports, Alex Bowman is set to compete in Sunday's Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez despite suffering a severe crash in last weekend's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
The Hendrick Motorsports release states that Bowman was evaluated this week for back pain following the head-on impact into the outside wall on Lap 67 at Michigan.
Hendrick Motorsports will have Anthony Alfredo, the organziation's primary simulator driver, on hand as a precaution. Alfredo will fill-in for Bowman if it is needed. According to the team, Alfredo has spent extensive time preparing for this event through the simulator for Hendrick Motorsports.
Bowman enters this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series event 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings, and sits just 13 points above the cutline after suffering seven finishes of 27th or worse over his last nine races. The 32-year-old will look to turn around his fortunes this weekend in Mexico City.
In 340 career starts, Bowman has collected eight victories in NASCAR Cup Series competition, the most recent coming in the Street Race at Chicago a season ago. Bowman has locked himself into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in six of his seven seasons driving for Hendrick Motorsports. The lone season that Bowman didn't make the Playoff field was 2023, a season, which he missed three races after suffering a fractured vertebra in a sprint car crash at 34 Raceway.
Bowman also missed five races during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after sustaining a concussion in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway. Fortunately, it looks like Bowman will not have to add another missed race to the list following a wicked crash at Michigan International Speedway.