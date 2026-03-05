Alex Bowman Will Not Compete At Phoenix After Vertigo Diagnosis

Alex Bowman, who had to exit the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with roughly 20 laps remaining last weekend at Circuit of the Americas, has been ruled out of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Anthony Alfredo, a 26-year-old full-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series competitor for Viking Motorsports, will fill in as the driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Alfredo is the simulator driver for Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet, a role he's held for a few seasons.

According to an update from Hendrick Motorsports, Bowman, 32, was diagnosed with vertigo this week, which likely led to the symptoms he experienced inside the car last Sunday. The team says Bowman underwent two days of medical evaluation this week, and drove laps on Thursday in a streetcar at the Ten Tenths Motor Club road course in Concord, NC, in an effort to gain clearance for Sunday's race.

“Alex has worked very hard over the last several days,” said Jeff Andrews, president of Hendrick Motorsports. “We’re encouraged by the progress he’s making, but we have to prioritize his health above all else. It’s obviously frustrating for him because he’s a competitor and wants to be in the race car, especially at his home track. We’ll continue to support Alex and look forward to his return as soon as he’s medically cleared.”

For Alfredo, this marks the biggest opportunity of his racing career, but he hates that it took a health issue for Bowman to make it happen.

“First and foremost, I hate it for Alex. No race car driver wants to be in the position where they have to give up their seat for a weekend to someone else," Alfredo explained in the Hendrick Motorsports weekly race advance press release. "His health is definitely the most important thing, and I hope he gets back to the track soon. I’m fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Blake (Harris, crew chief) and the No. 48 team for this race. It’s a group I’m already familiar with due to my relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet. The goal is to have a solid weekend at Phoenix (Raceway) and help get the team some good notes for future races.”

There was no definitive timetable given for Bowman's potential return to the driver's seat, but the team will not rush Bowman back into the seat until he is completely medically cleared.

While it's not the news that Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports wanted, at least both parties were given answers as to why Bowman fell ill inside the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet last weekend at Circuit of the Americas, which necessitated part-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series driver Myatt Snider finishing out the race in Austin, Texas, for Bowman.

Bowman, a native of Tucson, Arizona, has been sidelined for multiple events twice before in his NASCAR Cup Series career.

In 2022, Bowman missed five NASCAR Cup Series events after experiencing concussion-like symptoms following a crash at Texas Motor Speedway, and in 2023, Bowman missed three points races and the NASCAR All-Star Race after fracturing a vertebra in his back in a crash in a dirt sprint car event at 34 Raceway in Iowa.

Following last weekend's race at Circuit of the Americas, Bowman has competed in 364 NASCAR Cup Series events, and has recorded eight wins, 46 top-fives, 112 top-10s, and seven pole positions.

Bowman, who has had a rough-luck start to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, sits 36th in the point standings after the opening three races of the campaign.

Hendrick Motorsports will seek a medical waiver for Bowman, who will miss this weekend's race. If granted, that would keep Bowman eligible in the Chase for the NASCAR Cup, however, with no more "win-and-you're-in" provision in the NASCAR Playoffs, Bowman will have to work his way inside the top-16 of the championship points to advance to The Chase.