NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Circuit of the Americas
Tyler Reddick just keeps winning, and after his third consecutive win to start the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, his hold on the top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings has strengthened. Reddick leaves Austin, Texas, with a massive 70-point advantage in the standings.
Bubba Wallace, who finished 11th in Sunday's DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, is the second-place man in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, yet again this week, which means 23XI Racing continues to hold down the top-two spots in the standings.
Chase Elliott sits third, and he is followed by Ryan Blaney, and Shane van Gisbergen, who finished second on Sunday, in the standings.
Ryan Preece is the final driver above the "Chase" cutoff, and with 23 races remaining until the Chase for the NASCAR Cup begins, Preece holds a five-point advantage over Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, and Ty Dillon.
After race 3 of 36 (23 races remaining until the Chase)
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
Behind
1
45
Tyler Reddick
186
--
2
23
Bubba Wallace
116
-70
3
9
Chase Elliott
114
-72
4
12
Ryan Blaney
100
-86
5
97
Shane van Gisbergen
90
-96
6
22
Joey Logano
90
-96
7
7
Daniel Suarez
87
-99
8
16
AJ Allmendinger
86
-100
9
71
Michael McDowell
83
-103
10
77
Carson Hocevar
82
-104
11
17
Chris Buescher
81
-105
12
6
Brad Keselowski
78
-108
13
24
William Byron
76
-110
14
38
Zane Smith
75
-111
15
5
Kyle Larson
73
-113
16
60
Ryan Preece
68
-118
17
54
Ty Gibbs
65
-121
18
4
Noah Gragson
65
-121
19
10
Ty Dillon
65
-121
20
1
Ross Chastain
64
-122
21
42
John Hunter Nemechek
63
-123
22
8
Kyle Busch
61
-125
23
11
Denny Hamlin
60
-126
24
20
Christopher Bell
59
-127
25
35
Riley Herbst
53
-133
26
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
49
-137
27
19
Chase Briscoe
46
-140
28
21
Josh Berry
45
-141
29
41
Cole Custer
40
-146
30
34
Todd Gilliland
39
-147
31
2
Austin Cindric
39
-147
32
88
Connor Zilisch
37
-149
33
51
Cody Ware
37
-149
34
3
Austin Dillon
35
-151
35
43
Erik Jones
32
-154
36
48
Alex Bowman
23
-163
37
66
Casey Mears
9
-177
38
78
B.J. McLeod
3
-183
39
33
Jesse Love (i)
0
-186
40
67
Corey Heim (i)
0
-186
41
44
JJ Yeley (i)
0
-186
42
40
Justin Allgaier (i)
0
-186
43
99
Corey LaJoie (i)
0
-186
44
62
Anthony Alfredo (i)
0
-186
45
36
Chandler Smith (i)
0
-186
46
84
Jimmie Johnson
0
-186
