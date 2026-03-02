NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Circuit of the Americas

Tyler Reddick just keeps winning, and after his third consecutive win to start the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, his hold on the top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings has strengthened. Reddick leaves Austin, Texas, with a massive 70-point advantage in the standings.

Bubba Wallace, who finished 11th in Sunday's DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, is the second-place man in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, yet again this week, which means 23XI Racing continues to hold down the top-two spots in the standings.

Chase Elliott sits third, and he is followed by Ryan Blaney, and Shane van Gisbergen, who finished second on Sunday, in the standings.

Ryan Preece is the final driver above the "Chase" cutoff, and with 23 races remaining until the Chase for the NASCAR Cup begins, Preece holds a five-point advantage over Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, and Ty Dillon.

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After DuraMax Texas Grand Prix

After race 3 of 36 (23 races remaining until the Chase)