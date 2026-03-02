Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Circuit of the Americas

Mar 1, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) is showered with graffiti after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Duramax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne at Circuit of the Americas.
Tyler Reddick just keeps winning, and after his third consecutive win to start the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, his hold on the top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings has strengthened. Reddick leaves Austin, Texas, with a massive 70-point advantage in the standings.

Bubba Wallace, who finished 11th in Sunday's DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, is the second-place man in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, yet again this week, which means 23XI Racing continues to hold down the top-two spots in the standings.

Chase Elliott sits third, and he is followed by Ryan Blaney, and Shane van Gisbergen, who finished second on Sunday, in the standings.

Ryan Preece is the final driver above the "Chase" cutoff, and with 23 races remaining until the Chase for the NASCAR Cup begins, Preece holds a five-point advantage over Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, and Ty Dillon.

After race 3 of 36 (23 races remaining until the Chase)

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Behind

1

45

Tyler Reddick

186

--

2

23

Bubba Wallace

116

-70

3

9

Chase Elliott

114

-72

4

12

Ryan Blaney

100

-86

5

97

Shane van Gisbergen

90

-96

6

22

Joey Logano

90

-96

7

7

Daniel Suarez

87

-99

8

16

AJ Allmendinger

86

-100

9

71

Michael McDowell

83

-103

10

77

Carson Hocevar

82

-104

11

17

Chris Buescher

81

-105

12

6

Brad Keselowski

78

-108

13

24

William Byron

76

-110

14

38

Zane Smith

75

-111

15

5

Kyle Larson

73

-113

16

60

Ryan Preece

68

-118

17

54

Ty Gibbs

65

-121

18

4

Noah Gragson

65

-121

19

10

Ty Dillon

65

-121

20

1

Ross Chastain

64

-122

21

42

John Hunter Nemechek

63

-123

22

8

Kyle Busch

61

-125

23

11

Denny Hamlin

60

-126

24

20

Christopher Bell

59

-127

25

35

Riley Herbst

53

-133

26

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

49

-137

27

19

Chase Briscoe

46

-140

28

21

Josh Berry

45

-141

29

41

Cole Custer

40

-146

30

34

Todd Gilliland

39

-147

31

2

Austin Cindric

39

-147

32

88

Connor Zilisch

37

-149

33

51

Cody Ware

37

-149

34

3

Austin Dillon

35

-151

35

43

Erik Jones

32

-154

36

48

Alex Bowman

23

-163

37

66

Casey Mears

9

-177

38

78

B.J. McLeod

3

-183

39

33

Jesse Love (i)

0

-186

40

67

Corey Heim (i)

0

-186

41

44

JJ Yeley (i)

0

-186

42

40

Justin Allgaier (i)

0

-186

43

99

Corey LaJoie (i)

0

-186

44

62

Anthony Alfredo (i)

0

-186

45

36

Chandler Smith (i)

0

-186

46

84

Jimmie Johnson

0

-186

