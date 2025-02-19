All Time NASCAR Cup Series Winningest Team to Run 16 Xfinity Races
Hendrick Motorsports, which has amassed the most NASCAR Cup Series victories all time (313), will field a NASCAR Xfinity Series entry in 16 events during the 2025 season. The legendary race team, which also has the most NASCAR Cup Series championships (14) in history, will have five drivers take turns behind the wheel of the car this season.
The driver lineup will be a mixture of Hendrick Motorsports' four NASCAR Cup Series stars -- two-time Daytona 500 winner William Byron, NASCAR Cup Series champions Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, and eight-time NASCAR Cup race winner Alex Bowman -- and the team's 19-year-old development driver Corey Day.
Byron, who is coming off his second consecutive Daytona 500 win this past weekend, will make the first start of the season for the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Xfinity Series program at Circuit of the Americas on March 1.
Byron and Kyle Larson will compete in two races each, while Elliott and Bowman will pilot the No. 17 car in one race apiece. Day will make up the bulk of the team's 2025 schedule as he'll contest 10 races for the team in addition to running select races for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series this year.
2025 Schedule for the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Xfinity Series Team
Date
Track
Driver
3/1
COTA
William Byron
3/8
Phoenix
Alex Bowman
3/22
Homestead
Kyle Larson
3/29
Martinsville
Corey Day
4/5
Darlington
Chase Elliott
4/12
Bristol
Kyle Larson
5/3
Texas
Corey Day
5/24
Charlotte
William Byron
5/31
Nashville
Corey Day
7/12
Sonoma
Corey Day
8/2
Iowa
Corey Day
9/12
Bristol
Corey Day
10/4
Charlotte ROVAL
Corey Day
10/11
Las Vegas
Corey Day
10/25
Martinsville
Corey Day
11/1
Phoenix
Corey Day
HendrickCars.com will serve as the primary sponsorship partner for the 16-race commitment, and Adam Wall, who was a crew chief for JR Motorsports a season ago, will serve as the crew chief for the No. 17 team and its five drivers in 2025.
While the team was a frequent competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series from 2000 to 2009, it had not competed in a race in the series for 13 years prior to bringing the No. 17 entry back for a part-time schedule in 2022.
Since returning in 2022, the Hendrick Motorsports No. 17 Chevrolet has competed in 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series events, and has won two times to go along with 11 top-five finishes and 13 top-10s.