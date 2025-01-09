Corey Day to Run Part-Time NASCAR Truck, ARCA Schedules for Spire
As Corey Day kicks off his newly announced multi-year driver development deal with Hendrick Motorsports, the 19-year-old racer will run in select races for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series ranks this season.
The dirt racing star will compete in four ARCA Menards Series events for Spire Motorsports in the No. 77 Chevrolet and will compete in eight NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events in the team's No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado. HendrickCars.com will serve as the primary sponsorship partner for Day's 12 starts with Spire in 2025.
“Corey has the raw speed that very few drivers have,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson in a press release. “What he’s done, at his age, in a sprint car is very impressive and it doesn’t take a critical eye to see that he has the tools to have an amazing career in NASCAR. Stock cars are a different animal than sprint cars but having Jeff (Gordon) and Kyle (Larson) in his ears is a big advantage. We’ll put Corey in good equipment with a very talented team behind him and do our part to contribute to his success. Everyone at Spire Motorsports is looking forward to seeing him on the track at Daytona and in all the events he has planned this year.”
Day, a native of Clovis, California, dipped his toe into the paved stock car racing world in 2024 as he competed in four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events and three ARCA Menards Series races. The young phenom feels that experience a season ago will allow him to hit the ground running in 2025.
“Those races will help me immensely,” said Day. “I think having any time on pavement helps me understand the feel of the car and even just how the shows run. When I was preparing for my first ARCA race last year, I had no feel for what to expect when I hit the race track. Now I have an idea of what to expect, but there will obviously be some growing pains to feel out. I have the baseline, I just need to continue to shape and refine my craft to continue to improve. I never thought my career would end up here. I only started racing sprint cars three years ago, so it is crazy how fast my career has progressed just in that time. I’m super grateful for all the people along the way that believed in me and my abilities to get me to this point.”
Spire Motorsports revealed Day's full 12-race schedule in a press release.
As far as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series stint goes, Day will kick slide behind the wheel for the first time this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 14. He'll return at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 21 before heading to Martinsville Speedway on March 28, Bristol Motor Speedway on April 11, Rockingham Speedway on April 18, Nashville Superspeedway on May 30, Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 25, and his run in Trucks is set to conclude at Darlington Raceway on August 30.
In the ARCA Menards Series, Day will run for Spire in the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, and he'll also compete at Phoenix Raceway (March 7), Sonoma Raceway (July 11), and Kansas Speedway (September 26).