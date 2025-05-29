Andrés Pérez de Lara to Make NASCAR Xfinity Debut in Mexico City
Andrés Pérez de Lara, a full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competitor for Spire Motorsports, will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in the upcoming The Chilango 150 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City on Saturday, June 14.
Pérez de Lara will pilot the No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from Telcel and Infinitum.
The 20-year-old racer, who captured the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2024, will compete in the first NASCAR Xfinity Series in his home country in 17 years. Pérez de Lara, who hails from Mexico City, will join Daniel Suárez, a full-time NASCAR Cup Series competitor from Monterrey, Mexico, in the race. Suárez will compete in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Quaker State Chevrolet.
Pérez de Lara burst onto the scene driving for Rev Racing in the ARCA Menards Series, where he collected 20 top-five finishes and 33 top-10s through 41 starts. A championship in the ARCA Menards Series in 2024 led to the driver graduating to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series full-time in 2025.
Driving the No. 77 Spire Motorsports truck, Pérez de Lara has a best finish of seventh through the opening 11 races of his Rookie of the Year campaign, which he achieved at Martinsville Speedway. Pérez de Lara currently ranks 19th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship standings heading into this weekend's event at Nashville Superspeedway.