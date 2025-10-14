ARCA Champion to Run Final Three Xfinity Races in Kaulig's No. 11
The driver rotation behind the wheel of the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, which was set in motion following the release of the team's full-time driver, Josh Williams, in July, is officially over. On Monday, Kaulig Racing announced that Brenden Queen, the recently named 2025 ARCA Menards Series champion, will pilot the car for the final three races of the season.
Queen, a former short track standout in the zMAX CARS Tour Ranks, has seen his stock rise in the NASCAR National Series ranks over the last couple of seasons as he has shown solid results i limited opportunities in the NASCAR National Series, and he went on to score a decisive ARCA championship this season in an eight-win campaign for Pinnacle Racing Group.
“Ready to cap off a great year with the No. 11 team. Can’t thank Kaulig Racing enough for the opportunity,” Queen said in a post via his personal X account on Monday.
A season ago, Queen, who had won the season prior's CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway, was tapped by TRICON Garage to compete in his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at the legendary 0.525-mile short track.
Despite a rough outing in qualifying for the event, Queen, affectionately known as Butterbean, climbed from the 26th starting spot to finish an eye-opening fourth.
After Williams was let go from the Kaulig Racing team, Queen received a call from the organization to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Queen would log all 300 laps on the evening, which allowed him to gain valuable experience in the NASCAR Xfinity Series car, on his path to a 20th-place result in his series debut.
Queen would get his second crack behind the wheel of the No. 11 Kaulig Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway the following race. Queen would showcase incredible speed in qualifying, as he secured the fourth starting spot, and he would back that effort up by leading eight laps in the race and would finish ninth.
Now, he's earned the chance to gain further experience in the series this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, next weekend at Martinsville Speedway, and in the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway.
Queen has been rumored to be in consideration for one of the five RAM Truck entries that Kaulig Racing will field during the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, but the team has yet to make any official driver announcements for the program just yet.