ARCA: Lawless Alan Takes First Win in Overtime at Talladega

Josh Calloni | Racing America On SI

"Finally," Lawless Alan exclaimed as he climbed from his No. 20 Venturini Motorsports Toyota on Saturday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway.

The 25-year-old racer, who was anguished after missing out on a win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Talladega a season ago, was able to redeem himself in the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series event as he narrowly held off Thad Moffitt as the field was frozen due to a crash at the start of the lone overtime restart attempt.

"The caution caught me off guard," Alan said in his post-race press conference. "I thought it was going to happen later, if it happened at all. I knew I was ahead of Thad, but I wasn't going to say or do anything until I got double confirmation that it was us [that won]."

Alan, who led a race-high 30 laps, took the lead on seven occasions. He took the lead for the final time with six laps remaining in the highly competitive race at the 2.66-mile speedway in Alabama.

The win comes in Alan's 10th career ARCA Menards Series start, and now that he's broken through, he feels like he could be a weekly threat in the ARCA Menards Series.

"Super motivated. I said it earlier this week, and then I said it again in the interview that I think this is probably the worst thing that could have -- I ws the worst person that could have won for everybody else, because I've been in that rut for so long, and haven't had that huge boost of confidence," Alan explained. "Now, I get to show up to the track knowing that I've done it, and that we've earned it, and I feel like you just carry yourself differently when you've been there already."

Moffitt, the grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty, was heartbroken that he missed out on his first career ARCA Menards Series win, but he feels his Nitro Motorsports team is inching toward its first victory.

"Just dejected. I thought I won that race," Moffitt said in his post-race interview. "I thought I got through the [restart] box better. I thought I got down to Turn 1 better, but he just had his teammate behind him to I guess give him a push down into [Turn] 1. It sucks, but Nitro [Motorsports] is going to win races this year, though. I have a good group, I've got a good team."

Isabella Robusto ended the race with a third-place finish, her best finish of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season so far. Robusto was disappointed not to win the race, but was happy with the solid performance.

"It means a lot," Robusto said on her historic finish. "I wish I was two spots farther ahead and crossed the line first, but happy to come out here and finish the race, be top three. I felt like we had a good chance to do it at Daytona, but it got cut short early."

Andy Jankowiak snatched a fourth-place finish, and Jason Kitzmiller ended the race in the fifth-position.

Lavar Scott, Jake Finch, Bryce Haugeberg, William Sawalich and Garrett Mitchell rounded out the top-10 finishers in the chaotic, yet entertaining race.

Mitchell, also known by his YouTube name Cleetus McFarland, was able to bounce back from engine issues early in the race to score the solid 10th-place finish.

"Brother, I thought we were done. Ilmor, the engine guys just came over here and pulled the valve cover off. No. 6 valve spring is broken in half," Mitchell explained. "I don't remember if it's intake or exhaust, but like broken in half. About five laps in, she just turned into a dog, and the Kenetik No. 30 [Ford] always hauls tail, and I'm like, what in the hell is going on?"

Mitchell continued, "Dude, it felt like I was riding a horse out there, you know? Everybody is blowing by me."

Mitchell says he pulled from knowledge within his No. 30 Rette Jones Racing team and his special guest Greg Biffle to keep hold of the draft to put himself in a position for a good finish.

Mitchell finished 30th in the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway after being swept up in a crash.

Race Results: General Tire 200 at Talladega

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

1

20

Lawless Alan

77

2

46

Thad Moffitt

77

3

55

Isabella Robusto

77

4

73

Andy Jankowiak

77

5

97

Jason Kitzmiller

77

6

6

Lavar Scott

77

7

25

Jake Finch

77

8

11

Bryce Haugeberg

77

9

18

William Sawalich

77

10

30

Garrett Mitchell

77

11

15

Patrick Staropoli

77

12

93

Caleb Costner

77

13

57

Hunter Deshautelle

77

14

69

Nolan Wilson

77

15

62

Steve Lewis Jr.

76

16

70

Amber Balcaen

76

17

68

Scott Melton

76

18

75

Bryan Dauzat

76

19

7

Eric Caudell

76

20

03

Alex Clubb

76

21

67

Ryan Roulette

76

22

76

Kole Raz

75

23

23

Spencer Gallagher

75

24

31

Tim Goulet

75

25

28

Brenden Queen

75

26

48

Brad Smith

75

27

36

Ryan Huff

74

28

88

AJ Moyer

73

29

98

Dale Shearer

72

30

10

Ed Pompa

72

31

99

Michael Maples

71

32

9

Cody Dennison

61

33

27

Tim Richmond

60

34

06

Brayton Laster

58

35

12

Matt Kemp

14

36

0

Benjamin Peterson

10

37

86

Becca Monopoli

0

38

22

Nick White

0

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

