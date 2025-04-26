ARCA: Lawless Alan Takes First Win in Overtime at Talladega
"Finally," Lawless Alan exclaimed as he climbed from his No. 20 Venturini Motorsports Toyota on Saturday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway.
The 25-year-old racer, who was anguished after missing out on a win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Talladega a season ago, was able to redeem himself in the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series event as he narrowly held off Thad Moffitt as the field was frozen due to a crash at the start of the lone overtime restart attempt.
"The caution caught me off guard," Alan said in his post-race press conference. "I thought it was going to happen later, if it happened at all. I knew I was ahead of Thad, but I wasn't going to say or do anything until I got double confirmation that it was us [that won]."
Alan, who led a race-high 30 laps, took the lead on seven occasions. He took the lead for the final time with six laps remaining in the highly competitive race at the 2.66-mile speedway in Alabama.
The win comes in Alan's 10th career ARCA Menards Series start, and now that he's broken through, he feels like he could be a weekly threat in the ARCA Menards Series.
"Super motivated. I said it earlier this week, and then I said it again in the interview that I think this is probably the worst thing that could have -- I ws the worst person that could have won for everybody else, because I've been in that rut for so long, and haven't had that huge boost of confidence," Alan explained. "Now, I get to show up to the track knowing that I've done it, and that we've earned it, and I feel like you just carry yourself differently when you've been there already."
Moffitt, the grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty, was heartbroken that he missed out on his first career ARCA Menards Series win, but he feels his Nitro Motorsports team is inching toward its first victory.
"Just dejected. I thought I won that race," Moffitt said in his post-race interview. "I thought I got through the [restart] box better. I thought I got down to Turn 1 better, but he just had his teammate behind him to I guess give him a push down into [Turn] 1. It sucks, but Nitro [Motorsports] is going to win races this year, though. I have a good group, I've got a good team."
Isabella Robusto ended the race with a third-place finish, her best finish of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season so far. Robusto was disappointed not to win the race, but was happy with the solid performance.
"It means a lot," Robusto said on her historic finish. "I wish I was two spots farther ahead and crossed the line first, but happy to come out here and finish the race, be top three. I felt like we had a good chance to do it at Daytona, but it got cut short early."
Andy Jankowiak snatched a fourth-place finish, and Jason Kitzmiller ended the race in the fifth-position.
Lavar Scott, Jake Finch, Bryce Haugeberg, William Sawalich and Garrett Mitchell rounded out the top-10 finishers in the chaotic, yet entertaining race.
Mitchell, also known by his YouTube name Cleetus McFarland, was able to bounce back from engine issues early in the race to score the solid 10th-place finish.
"Brother, I thought we were done. Ilmor, the engine guys just came over here and pulled the valve cover off. No. 6 valve spring is broken in half," Mitchell explained. "I don't remember if it's intake or exhaust, but like broken in half. About five laps in, she just turned into a dog, and the Kenetik No. 30 [Ford] always hauls tail, and I'm like, what in the hell is going on?"
Mitchell continued, "Dude, it felt like I was riding a horse out there, you know? Everybody is blowing by me."
Mitchell says he pulled from knowledge within his No. 30 Rette Jones Racing team and his special guest Greg Biffle to keep hold of the draft to put himself in a position for a good finish.
Mitchell finished 30th in the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway after being swept up in a crash.
Race Results: General Tire 200 at Talladega
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
1
20
Lawless Alan
77
2
46
Thad Moffitt
77
3
55
Isabella Robusto
77
4
73
Andy Jankowiak
77
5
97
Jason Kitzmiller
77
6
6
Lavar Scott
77
7
25
Jake Finch
77
8
11
Bryce Haugeberg
77
9
18
William Sawalich
77
10
30
Garrett Mitchell
77
11
15
Patrick Staropoli
77
12
93
Caleb Costner
77
13
57
Hunter Deshautelle
77
14
69
Nolan Wilson
77
15
62
Steve Lewis Jr.
76
16
70
Amber Balcaen
76
17
68
Scott Melton
76
18
75
Bryan Dauzat
76
19
7
Eric Caudell
76
20
03
Alex Clubb
76
21
67
Ryan Roulette
76
22
76
Kole Raz
75
23
23
Spencer Gallagher
75
24
31
Tim Goulet
75
25
28
Brenden Queen
75
26
48
Brad Smith
75
27
36
Ryan Huff
74
28
88
AJ Moyer
73
29
98
Dale Shearer
72
30
10
Ed Pompa
72
31
99
Michael Maples
71
32
9
Cody Dennison
61
33
27
Tim Richmond
60
34
06
Brayton Laster
58
35
12
Matt Kemp
14
36
0
Benjamin Peterson
10
37
86
Becca Monopoli
0
38
22
Nick White
0