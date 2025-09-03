Austin Cindric to Contest Supercars Finale in Late-November
Austin Cindric, a multi-time race-winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, is set to make a trip down under in late-November, as he competes in the Repco Supercars Championship finale -- the bp Adelaide Grand Final.
After several months of rampant speculation, it was officially confirmed on Wednesday that the 26-year-old driver would be piloting a Wildcard entry for Tickford Racing, driving alongside the team's primary drivers Cameron Waters and Thomas Randle.
"I've been a fan of the Supercars Championship since I was a kid. I've always rated the drivers and teams in the category highly," Cindric said. "So, needless to say, my interest has been high for an opportunity to test myself against the best, all while still getting to soak in the atmosphere of what I think should be a great weekend of racing at the Adelaide Grand Final.
"I'm grateful for the effort, hard work, and support from Ford Performance, Tickford Racing, Supercars, and the South Australian Motor Sport Board for bringing this project to life. I can't think of a better way to finish off a full year of racing than an adventure like this.”
Cindric, in 2015, competed with Erebus Motorsport at the Bathurst 12 Hour, finishing seventh in class and 21st overall. Now, a decade later, the Team Penske driver will return to Australia to contest the Supercars season-finale.
"We are thrilled here at Tickford Racing to be part of such an extraordinary Wildcard addition to the Supercars Grid in Adelaide," Tickford Racing CEO Simon Brookhouse said. "With the support of Ford Performance, we are ready to welcome Austin into the Tickford Wildcard Car and provide him an opportunity to get a taste of Australian Motorsport."
"The collaborative effort with Tickford, Ford Performance, Supercars, Austin, and his team is a testament to where the sport is continuing to go from strength to strength. "Welcoming in the NASCAR audience to our sport will continue to reinforce the direction of Supercars growth and provide future benefits for all involved in this opportunity.”
Cindric, 26, is currently in the midst of his third appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The Mooresville, North Carolina-native is looking to secure a fourth consecutive championship for Roger Penske and Team Penske -- who used to compete in the Repco Supercars Championship.
“Securing a talent such as Austin has been a long time in the making, and we are excited to watch him step into a Tickford Racing Ford Mustang in Adelaide," said Rod Nash, Managing Director of Tickford Racing. "His young career in the NASCAR Cup Series has been very strong, and conquering the Daytona 500 is an unbelievable feat in his career to date. He will be challenged on the streets of Adelaide, but there is no better opportunity to allow this Wildcard entry to participate at the inaugural bp Adelaide Grand Final. With the support of Cam and Thomas, plus the incredible team here at Tickford, we will provide Austin with all the tools to ensure his success on track come November.”
The bp Adelaide Grand Final will take place from November 27 to 30.