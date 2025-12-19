Brad Keselowski Suffers Broken Leg in Off-Season Ski Trip

2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion and co-owner of RFK Racing, Brad Keselowski, is on the road to recovery, after suffering a broken leg Thursday (December 18) while on an off-season family skiing trip.

Confirmation of the NASCAR Cup Series veteran's injury came courtesy of a statement posted to social media on Friday by RFK Racing, which reads: "Albeit untimely, we feel that in the interest of transparency, we share RFK Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski suffered a broken leg while on a ski trip with his family Thursday."

RFK Racing Statement on Brad Keselowski Injury: pic.twitter.com/veACGdLpf5 — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) December 19, 2025

According to the team, Keselowski has successfully completed routine surgery, and his doctors are expecting a quick and full recovery. At this time, no declaration has been made about whether the Rochester Hills, Michigan-native will be ready for the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 15.

“I’m grateful for the medical team who took great care of me and for the support system around me,”said Keselowski. “My attention now is fully on recovery. I’m motivated to get back to full strength as quickly as possible and will work relentlessly to be ready for Daytona.”

Keselowski is a 36-time race-winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, and has spent the second part of his illustrious career as a car owner, taking partial ownership of what was formerly known as Roush Fenway Racing in 2022 and turning it into RFK Racing.

In addition to the iconic No. 6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, which Keselowski pilots full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, RFK Racing also fields entries at NASCAR's top-level for Chris Buescher (No. 17) and Ryan Preece (No. 60). The team comes off of a bit of a downturn, in which none of the team's three drivers made it into the post-season in 2025.

Shortly after confirmation from RFK Racing of his injury, Keselowski took to social media with some comforting words of his own, saying: "Life has a way of reminding you to slow down. Grateful for my family by my side, an excellent medical team, and the ability to take a few steps forward today. Focused on Daytona. Bonus - I'm now bionic."

Life has a way of reminding you to slow down. Grateful for my family by my side, an excellent medical team, and the ability to take a few steps forward today. Focused on Daytona. Bonus - I'm now bionic! pic.twitter.com/AZD2ejHGgc — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) December 19, 2025

RFK Racing continues to hold space for their former driver Greg Biffle, as well, who passed away on Thursday in a tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of him, his wife, and his two children, as well as three other friends.

The organization addressed the timing of the situation at the beginning of the statement, leading with: "First and foremost, our hearts remain heavy with the news of yesterday's tragic events. The RFK Racing family, as well as the NASCAR community as a whole, continues to keep those close to the Biffle family and all those affected in our thoughts."

RFK Racing will release more updates about the condition of Keselowski and his status, as far as racing in the pre-season exhibition event at Bowman-Gray Stadium, as well as the season-opener at Daytona at a later date.

