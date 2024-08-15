Brett Griffin to Fill-in for Suspended Benesch as Austin Dillon Spotter at Michigan
After NASCAR announced sanctions on Wednesday to Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team following a finish at Richmond Raceway on Sunday that NASCAR's Elton Sawyer explained, "crossed the line," RCR issued a statement explaining that the team plans to appeal the penalties that were announced on Wednesday.
However, while the team attempts to fight to re-apply the automatic Playoff berth that was stripped away from Austin Dillon's win, the team will forgo asking for a deferral of a three-race suspension for spotter Brandon Benesch, who will begin a three-week suspension this weekend at Michigan International Speedway for his role in the finish of Sunday's race.
According to the NASCAR Roster Portal, Brett Griffin, a veteran spotter and co-host of the Dirty Mo Media Podcast Door Bumper Clear, will fill-in for the suspended Benesch this weekend in the FireKeepers Casino 400.
While the 49-year-old spotter has served as a part-time spotter in recent seasons, Griffin has made a name for himself as one of the best atop the spotter's stand throughout his career. Griffin has served as a spotter in five NASCAR Cup Series events this year for the part-time No. 33 Richard Childress Racing team.
In his five races as a spotter this year, Griffin has a best finish of 19th, which came with Ty Dillon behind the wheel of the No. 33 entry in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway a few weeks ago. Griffin will also serve as the spotter for Jesse Love and the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series team this weekend at Michigan.
Benesch was handed a three-race suspension for his actions on the No. 3 team's radio on the final lap of Sunday's Cook Out 400. After Austin Dillon spun Joey Logano from the lead, Benesch shouted, "Down low, wreck him," to Dillon. Moments later, Dillon turned hard left, and made contact with Denny Hamlin, which sent Hamlin hard into the outside wall. That move secured the win for Dillon.