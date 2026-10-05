Briscoe Takes Las Vegas Chase Win As Larson, Reddick Crash At Finish

Chase Briscoe was extremely disappointed a weekend ago, as he passed Kyle Larson late in the race at Kansas Speedway, only to lose the lead back. After hitting the wall in the closing laps, Briscoe finished fourth. Fast forward a week, and the Joe Gibbs Racing driver found redemption at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Briscoe was able to hold off a hard-charging Kyle Larson in the closing laps of Sunday's South Point 400, and as Larson pounded the outside wall off of the final turn, and collected third-place Tyler Reddick in the chaos, the driver of the No. 19 Toyota reeled in a win with his Bass Pro Shops machine.

CHASE BRISCOE HITS THE JACKPOT IN VEGAS! 🎰🏁🔥



📺📱 : USA Network pic.twitter.com/OPeDRKkYS7 — NASCAR on USA (@NASCARonUSA) October 5, 2026

"Just so thankful to get this Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Toyota back in victory lane," Briscoe said after climbing from his car. "Just it's been, not a rough year, but not the results that we necessarily want."

After a disappointing, yet solid finish last weekend, Briscoe pocketed 75 points for his efforts Sunday at Las Vegas, which allowed him to climb two spots forward in the Chase Grid. Briscoe now ranks sixth, and sits 84 points behind Larson, the series point leader.

Following the win, which marks the second of the season and seventh of Briscoe's 211-race NASCAR Cup Series career, the driver joked that he was afraid what his team would do to him if he choked away another potential win.

"Yeah, I don't think I woulda been able to get on the plane," Briscoe quipped. "They woulda all kicked my butt if I woulda -- [my crew chief] James [Small], definitely. I was scared to death to see him if I didn't pull that one off."

With Las Vegas in the rearview mirror, there are five races remaining in the Chase.

Despite a massive impact into the outside wall on the final lap, Larson was able to limp his Kyle Busch tribute paint scheme to a runner-up finish, while Reddick was also able to salvage a third-place result, as he was forced to finish his race down pit road.

For Larson, it was a phenomenal rally after the driver lost a lap in the opening Stage of the race due to an ill-handling race car, which took an extended pit stop early in the race to cure.

"It was a fight. I was surprised how far off we were [on] that first run. I was just doing all I could to hang on and get to the pit stop. [My crew chief, Cliff Daniels] said it was going to be a lengthy adjustment. I didn't know it was going to be that long," Larson said.

After the 26-second pit stop, Larson's handling improved, and when Denny Hamlin pitted from the lead under the next caution, Larson was able to take a wave around and got back on the lead lap.

By holding onto the runner-up finish, Larson was able to pad his championship point lead, which stood at 26 points heading into the race, to 40 points over Denny Hamlin, who had another rough day on his way to a 16th-place finish.

"That got exciting," Larson said of the finish. "I wish we could have won in this paint scheme and honoring Kyle, and that would be very Kyle Busch fashion. Great fight by our team. Yeah, happy."

Reddick continues to carry frustration of having to battle back from an ill-handling car early in races. While he was able to get a good finish on Sunday, it shouldn't take a drastic rally each week to achieve that kind of finish.

"Yeah, I mean, we just had to dig deep. I mean, unfortunately, at this point it's pretty much normal to have issues all day long for us on this team," Reddick explained. "That's just what we're used to. So we know what to do. We know how to fight through it."

While Reddick gained on Larson, from a points perspective, he knows it wasn't enough.

"...We gained five points. Whoop-de-doo," Reddick stated. "We have to capitalize when we have Toyota Camrys as fast as this. We have to win those races. The key to that is being clean and executing. We just haven't done that in a very long time."

Austin Cindric continued what has been an excellent run in the Chase with a fourth-place finish, and he was followed across the finish line by Ryan Blaney, his Team Penske teammate.

William Byron, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Shane van Gisbergen, and Joey Logano rounded out the top-10 finishers in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas.

Chase contenders, who finished outside the top-10 included Carson Hocevar (12th), Chris Buescher (13th), Daniel Suarez (14th), Denny Hamlin (16th), Ty Gibbs (17th), Christopher Bell (23rd), and Ryan Preece (28th).

Updated Chase Grid (Five Races Remaining)

1. Kyle Larson, 2,318 points

2. Denny Hamlin, -40

3. Christopher Bell, -55

4. Joey Logano, -71

5. Ryan Blaney, -80

6. Chase Briscoe, -84

7. Tyler Reddick, -106

8. Ty Gibbs, -110

9. Austin Cindric, -128

10. Bubba Wallace, -137

11. Carson Hocevar, -158

12. William Byron, -160

13. Chase Elliott, -163

14. Daniel Suarez, -195

15. Chris Buescher, -196

16. Ryan Preece, -200

What's Next?

Next up for the NASCAR Cup Series is the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 11. The sixth race of the Chase for the Championship will be televised on USA Network with coverage set to begin at 3 PM ET. The Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of that event.