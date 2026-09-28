Skip to main content
Racing America Logo

Official Race Results for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Following post-race inspection at Kansas Speedway, Kyle Larson was named the official winner of the 2026 Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway.
Toby Christie|
Kyle Larson took the win in the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Kyle Larson took the win in the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. | Josh Calloni | Racing America On SI

Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Kyle Larson and his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team are the official winners of the race. Larson, who also won at Gateway a couple of weeks ago, now has two wins in the four Chase races contested so far.

Larson, the 34-year-old defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, now has 34 career victories. The latest came in his 432nd career start. The native of Elk Grove, CA, led the race six times for a total of 235 laps. Larson took the lead for good on a pass of Chase Briscoe with 7 laps to go.

There were a total of 13 lead changes among seven drivers in the race. While Larson led the way with 235 laps led, Briscoe was the only other driver to reach double-digit laps led, as Briscoe led the race for 23 laps.

Larson, who won Stages 1 and 2 of Sunday's race, also snagged the bonus point for turning the Xfinity Fastest Lap of the race with a 30.076-second lap on Lap 2. It all amounted to a 76-point day for Larson, who now leads the championship standings by 26 points over Denny Hamlin.

The calm race featured 5 cautions for 26 laps. Larson's official margin of victory over Austin Cindric was 0.565 seconds, and the race, which took 2 hours, 52 minutes, and 41 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 139.156 mph.

Hollywood Casino 400 Official Race Results

Pos

Car

Driver

Laps

Points

1

5

Kyle Larson (C)

267

76

2

2

Austin Cindric (C)

267

52

3

11

Denny Hamlin (C)

267

51

4

19

Chase Briscoe (C)

267

40

5

12

Ryan Blaney (C)

267

37

6

20

Christopher Bell (C)

267

43

7

24

William Byron (C)

267

39

8

9

Chase Elliott (C)

267

32

9

23

Bubba Wallace (C)

267

28

10

60

Ryan Preece (C)

267

27

11

45

Tyler Reddick (C)

267

26

12

6

Brad Keselowski

267

26

13

42

John Hunter Nemechek

267

24

14

7

Daniel Suarez (C)

267

23

15

1

Ross Chastain

267

22

16

43

Erik Jones

267

21

17

54

Ty Gibbs (C)

267

24

18

48

Alex Bowman

267

19

19

34

Todd Gilliland

267

18

20

22

Joey Logano (C)

267

25

21

3

Austin Dillon

266

16

22

16

AJ Allmendinger

266

15

23

17

Chris Buescher (C)

266

14

24

97

Shane van Gisbergen

266

13

25

35

Riley Herbst

266

12

26

33

Austin Hill (i)

266

0

27

71

Michael McDowell

266

10

28

10

Ty Dillon

266

9

29

88

Connor Zilisch #

266

8

30

41

Cole Custer

266

7

31

38

Zane Smith

266

6

32

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

266

5

33

77

Carson Hocevar (C)

264

11

34

51

Cody Ware

262

3

35

21

Josh Berry

257

2

36

4

Noah Gragson

112

1

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Share on XFollow toby_christie
Home/Results