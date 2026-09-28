Official Race Results for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Kyle Larson and his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team are the official winners of the race. Larson, who also won at Gateway a couple of weeks ago, now has two wins in the four Chase races contested so far.

Larson, the 34-year-old defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, now has 34 career victories. The latest came in his 432nd career start. The native of Elk Grove, CA, led the race six times for a total of 235 laps. Larson took the lead for good on a pass of Chase Briscoe with 7 laps to go.

There were a total of 13 lead changes among seven drivers in the race. While Larson led the way with 235 laps led, Briscoe was the only other driver to reach double-digit laps led, as Briscoe led the race for 23 laps.

Larson, who won Stages 1 and 2 of Sunday's race, also snagged the bonus point for turning the Xfinity Fastest Lap of the race with a 30.076-second lap on Lap 2. It all amounted to a 76-point day for Larson, who now leads the championship standings by 26 points over Denny Hamlin.

The calm race featured 5 cautions for 26 laps. Larson's official margin of victory over Austin Cindric was 0.565 seconds, and the race, which took 2 hours, 52 minutes, and 41 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 139.156 mph.

Hollywood Casino 400 Official Race Results

Pos Car Driver Laps Points 1 5 Kyle Larson (C) 267 76 2 2 Austin Cindric (C) 267 52 3 11 Denny Hamlin (C) 267 51 4 19 Chase Briscoe (C) 267 40 5 12 Ryan Blaney (C) 267 37 6 20 Christopher Bell (C) 267 43 7 24 William Byron (C) 267 39 8 9 Chase Elliott (C) 267 32 9 23 Bubba Wallace (C) 267 28 10 60 Ryan Preece (C) 267 27 11 45 Tyler Reddick (C) 267 26 12 6 Brad Keselowski 267 26 13 42 John Hunter Nemechek 267 24 14 7 Daniel Suarez (C) 267 23 15 1 Ross Chastain 267 22 16 43 Erik Jones 267 21 17 54 Ty Gibbs (C) 267 24 18 48 Alex Bowman 267 19 19 34 Todd Gilliland 267 18 20 22 Joey Logano (C) 267 25 21 3 Austin Dillon 266 16 22 16 AJ Allmendinger 266 15 23 17 Chris Buescher (C) 266 14 24 97 Shane van Gisbergen 266 13 25 35 Riley Herbst 266 12 26 33 Austin Hill (i) 266 0 27 71 Michael McDowell 266 10 28 10 Ty Dillon 266 9 29 88 Connor Zilisch # 266 8 30 41 Cole Custer 266 7 31 38 Zane Smith 266 6 32 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 266 5 33 77 Carson Hocevar (C) 264 11 34 51 Cody Ware 262 3 35 21 Josh Berry 257 2 36 4 Noah Gragson 112 1

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

* indicates an "Open" entry