Official Race Results for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway
Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Kyle Larson and his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team are the official winners of the race. Larson, who also won at Gateway a couple of weeks ago, now has two wins in the four Chase races contested so far.
Larson, the 34-year-old defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, now has 34 career victories. The latest came in his 432nd career start. The native of Elk Grove, CA, led the race six times for a total of 235 laps. Larson took the lead for good on a pass of Chase Briscoe with 7 laps to go.
There were a total of 13 lead changes among seven drivers in the race. While Larson led the way with 235 laps led, Briscoe was the only other driver to reach double-digit laps led, as Briscoe led the race for 23 laps.
Larson, who won Stages 1 and 2 of Sunday's race, also snagged the bonus point for turning the Xfinity Fastest Lap of the race with a 30.076-second lap on Lap 2. It all amounted to a 76-point day for Larson, who now leads the championship standings by 26 points over Denny Hamlin.
The calm race featured 5 cautions for 26 laps. Larson's official margin of victory over Austin Cindric was 0.565 seconds, and the race, which took 2 hours, 52 minutes, and 41 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 139.156 mph.
Hollywood Casino 400 Official Race Results
Pos
Car
Driver
Laps
Points
1
5
Kyle Larson (C)
267
76
2
2
Austin Cindric (C)
267
52
3
11
Denny Hamlin (C)
267
51
4
19
Chase Briscoe (C)
267
40
5
12
Ryan Blaney (C)
267
37
6
20
Christopher Bell (C)
267
43
7
24
William Byron (C)
267
39
8
9
Chase Elliott (C)
267
32
9
23
Bubba Wallace (C)
267
28
10
60
Ryan Preece (C)
267
27
11
45
Tyler Reddick (C)
267
26
12
6
Brad Keselowski
267
26
13
42
John Hunter Nemechek
267
24
14
7
Daniel Suarez (C)
267
23
15
1
Ross Chastain
267
22
16
43
Erik Jones
267
21
17
54
Ty Gibbs (C)
267
24
18
48
Alex Bowman
267
19
19
34
Todd Gilliland
267
18
20
22
Joey Logano (C)
267
25
21
3
Austin Dillon
266
16
22
16
AJ Allmendinger
266
15
23
17
Chris Buescher (C)
266
14
24
97
Shane van Gisbergen
266
13
25
35
Riley Herbst
266
12
26
33
Austin Hill (i)
266
0
27
71
Michael McDowell
266
10
28
10
Ty Dillon
266
9
29
88
Connor Zilisch #
266
8
30
41
Cole Custer
266
7
31
38
Zane Smith
266
6
32
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
266
5
33
77
Carson Hocevar (C)
264
11
34
51
Cody Ware
262
3
35
21
Josh Berry
257
2
36
4
Noah Gragson
112
1
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie