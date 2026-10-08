Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Earn Multi-Year Extension From Sponsor

Bubba Wallace will continue to sport the red and yellow colors of Hardee's, an American quick-service restaurant brand, in 2027 and beyond. On Thursday, 23XI Racing announced that the sponsorship partner, which joined the organization this season, has extended as a primary sponsorship partner of the driver and the No. 23 team in the NASCAR Cup Series.

"I'm excited to continue our partnership with Hardee's and represent the brand on the No. 23 Toyota," Wallace said in a team press release. "Hardee's has a special place in NASCAR history, and it means a lot to carry that legacy forward together. I look forward to making more memories with Hardee's and the fans."

With the sponsorship renewal, Hardee's will continue its placement on the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE in select races and be included on the No. 23 team's uniforms, equipment, and Wallace's firesuit.

Hardee's, a brand that has paired with legendary drivers over the years including NASCAR Hall of Famers Bobby Allison, Cale Yarborough, and Dale Jarrett, returned to NASCAR after a lengthy absence this year.

The company has enjoyed its partnership with Wallace, and feels that the driver perfectly aligns with its vision.

"Hardee's has a proud history in NASCAR, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with 23XI Racing and Bubba Wallace," said Alisa Gmelich, President of Hardee's. "Bubba embodies the passion, determination and authenticity that make NASCAR so special, and we look forward to creating even more meaningful experiences alongside 23XI for fans while building on the momentum of this partnership for years to come."

In addition to the partnership with Wallace and 23XI Racing, Hardee's also became an official partner of NASCAR earlier this season.

To celebrate the partnership renewal, and in honor of Wallace's 33rd birthday, Hardee's is offering My Rewards members an offer for a complimentary No. 23 Hardee's collectible die-cast car with any $15 qualifying purchase from October 8 to November 10 at participating locations.

With five races remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series Chase for the Championship, Wallace, one of the 16 drivers vying for the title, ranks 10th in the championship standings. Wallace will pilot the No. 23 Hardee's Toyota this weekend in the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.