NASCAR, 23XI Racing Find Common Ground in Bringing Hardee's Back

They say time heals all wounds. Seemingly, it didn't take NASCAR and 23XI Racing much time to heal the wounds of an offseason antitrust trial, as both entities came together to bring the iconic fast food chain, Hardee's, back to the sport.

In a multiyear agreement announced on Wednesday, Hardee's became the Official Quick Service Restaurant of NASCAR. Hardee's is the first company since 2008 to hold that title. In addition, the brand will serve as a multi-race primary sponsorship partner of Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE.

Coming in hot and fresh



We're proud to welcome @Hardees to 23XI with @BubbaWallace and the 23 team!



Excited to be a part of Hardee's next chapter in @NASCAR.

Wallace is elated to contribute to the long-standing tradition of Hardee's, which was heavily involved in the sport in the 1980s and 1990s.

“NASCAR is built on legacy, and Hardee’s has been part of some of the most iconic moments in our sport’s history,” Wallace said. “To bring that history forward with 23XI is really special, and we’re looking forward to representing a brand that means so much to NASCAR’s story. Fans know the Hardee’s paint schemes of the past, and I’m excited to help create some new memories for longtime and newer fans.”

Hardee's will have its first turn on the hood of the No. 23 Toyota at Martinsville Speedway in March.

The addition of Hardee's as a multi-race primary sponsorship for Wallace comes a day after Xfinity announced that it would become the majority primary sponsorship partner of Wallace and the No. 23 team for the 2026 campaign.

Hardee's was a primary partner for NASCAR Hall of Fame drivers Bobby Allison, Cale Yarborough, Alan Kulwicki, and Dale Jarrett, and the brand was prominently displayed in the 1990 film "Days of Thunder" as it was the primary sponsor of fictional race car driver, Russ Wheeler. NASCAR is proud to welcome Hardee's back into the sport.

“Hardee’s is an American classic with deep roots in our sport, and its return represents more than a new partnership — it symbolizes the power and appeal of NASCAR’s heritage,” Craig Stimmel, NASCAR chief commercial officer, said. “As more legacy brands look to NASCAR to connect with loyal, multigenerational fanbases, Hardee’s stands out as a partner that understands the passion, tradition, and energy that fuel our community. We’re thrilled to welcome them back in such a significant way.”