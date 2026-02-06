Bubba Wallace Among Athletes Featured in Toyota Super Bowl LX Ads

As American families huddle around their televisions on Sunday, February 8, to consume endless snacks, beverages, while taking in the matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, a large portion of those watching will be doing so due to an interest in the advertisements that will run in the big game.

Each year, companies pull out all of the stops in their advertisements during the Super Bowl to captivate the extensive audience that is consuming the game. Toyota is using two 30-second Super Bowl ads to showcase the all-new 2026 RAV4 and Tundra, and Toyota will also highlight Team Toyota Athletes, including Bubba Wallace, the driver of the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Wallace is included in Toyota's "Where Dreams Began" spot, which sets out to show what greatness looked like from day one. Alongside Wallace in this spot are NFL Wide Received Puka Nacua, and U.S. Paralympian Oksana Masters.

The advertising spot will take a trip back in time to each athlete's childhood, far before the three athletes became the superstars that they are known as today. The crescendo of the ad shows current-day athletes training alongside their younger versions, who serve as mini-coaches to push, motivate, and remind each of them where their journey began.

The ad ends with Nacua walking toward a Toyota Tundra hand-in-hand with his younger self.

For those who don't mind seeing the ad before it airs during the Super Bowl LX broadcast on NBC, Toyota has uploaded the "Where Dreams Began" advertising spot to its YouTube Channel.

The 30-second "Where Dreams Began" ad was created by Unverified, produced by Sweatpants Media, and directed by Alberto Blanco.

